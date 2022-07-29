Lagos Guber: Can Salvador upset the apple cart?

As the electorate in Lagos prepare for the 2023 governorship election in the state, ANAYO EZUGWU reports on plans by the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Moshood Salvador, to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Despite his closeness and relationship with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the party in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has decided to take his political destiny into his own hands. Salvador has dumped the ruling party for Labour Party to pursue his governorship ambition. The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on July 20, officially joined the Labour Party and also become its governorship candidate for the 2023 elections. During his official declaration, Salvador said that his decision to dump the APC was because of continued marginalisation of his group in the party.

“Every politician wants to be recognised, myself and members of the Conscience Forum have moved to the Labour Party, that is where we are staying, we are no more in APC,” he said. He lamented that the APC refused to meet any of the agreements reached with his group before his defection to the party in 2018, adding that his decision to move to Labour Party was to enable members of his group to realise their political ambition ahead of the 2023 general election. “My interest in politics is about people’s welfare, it is about how people would eat and survive, that is why you see me in politics. l am not the type that moves from one party to another, but I left the PDP because they are not ready to win elections in Lagos.

The cancerous leaders created a crisis and I am a man of winning; I am a man of success. Moving to the Labour Party is because of circumstances. APC did not accept my people. We had looked for where my people can be accommodated. The agreements we had with them in 2018 were not fulfilled. Not even one! What would my members eat? “It is a normal human being that does politics. In the local government election, none of our members was allowed to hold a position. Even at the ward level, they were victimized at the primary election. Also, at the state level, none of our members was given the opportunity to occupy any position,” he said.

When Salvador and his group joined APC, his major interest was to reposition members of his group and relaunch his political career but after five years in the ruling party, this desire remains elusive. He joined the party in August 2018, with over 300,000 members of his Conscience Forum and they played a significant role in the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019. He was appointed the coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign in Lagos State and was given free access to the national leader of the party (now presidential candidate), Tinubu. According to Salvador, the ruling party promised the Conscience Forum that it would be greatly rewarded if Buhari and Sanwo-Olu are elected in 2019. His words: “As I explained before now, I left the PDP because they never had the intention and plan to win election in the state, so being there was a waste of time.

I later went to the APC with over 300,000 of my members in the Conscience Forum. The agreement with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was that he would give one or two members of my group tickets. “They promised to give my members three commissioners, two special advisers, not me. I never took contracts from any local government, state or federal government. They should check their records. My company is Dock Management Nigeria Ltd, I am a businessman, and as a farmer I also have a school and I have property. It is these young ones that are my concern. I want to make sure that they are relevant.

“They promised me 100 LASTMA jobs, 100 neighbourhood watch and 100 LAWMA jobs for my people, none of them was given. They promised employment in parastatals for my people, but not one was given. Even to the extent that they never invited our people to local government or ward meetings. During the local council elections, all the people who applied were frustrated and beaten. They told them that they were from the PDP. “We were in the APC for five years; from 2018 to 2022. Asiwaju’s Group is Mandate, while the group of the Deputy Governor is Justice Forum; only two groups enjoy in the APC.

They refused to accommodate the Conscience Forum. Am I the one to do LASTMA, LNSC jobs or to be commissioner, no, it is the people from my group, yet they threw everything away? They will say the decision of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the final, so when you get the opportunity you better getaway.

They only come out with the list for every election, which was why we decided to have our own parallel congresses. “I can show you our compendium with the ward, state and local government executive members up to the national delegates. When I got to the national, I spoke with the national deputy chairman and the organising secretary.

They said that there was little or nothing they could do, they said that all the powers belong to the Governors. They told us that there was no chance for us. “So, when the opportunity of Labour Party came, my people came to me that we just have to leave this place.

They said that if I did not go with them they would go and that I could stay. I want to tell the whole world that I am not the kind of person that gallivants from one party to another. I am looking for where the young ones, the populace, Nigerians and members of the society would benefit from my efforts. About 75 per cent of House of Assembly candidates and 60 per cent of National Assembly candidates in the Labour Party in the state are from Conscience Forum.” The former member of the House of Representatives accused Tinubu of using and dumping him.

He said that he spent N150 million of his personal money to carry out assignments given to him by Tinubu and APC during the 2019 general election without any reward. “I was not promised anything. It was my group they promised. I don’t need anything from them. I am contented with what God has given me. I told them when I was in the PDP that if you come and give me money because you want to contest an elective office, you have failed. I can show you the videos of all my meetings with them. Asiwaju Tinubu invited me to join the APC, and everything was done within one year before the 2019 elections.

I rented No 6, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Lagos, from the Ibru Family with my money. “Not that the money was refunded to me. The national arm of the APC now gave me the assignment to be the coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Campaign in Lagos State. I used the place for them and I combined it with that of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

“I was killing one cow for members of the public every other day because I believe in welfarism and that once hunger is removed from your problem, the problem is half solved and that it is the type of government that is coming to you in Lagos State now. Asiwaju Tinubu encouraged me to keep spending money and I kept spending money. I spent over N150 million on that project without any reward.

After the election, Tinubu refused to pick up my calls. I even went to his house, where he told everyone to be opening the door for me before the 2019 general election. Now, they would tell me to call him.” “So, I decided to stay in my house. He would not call me and I stopped calling him. I cannot blame anybody. Some Nigerians later came from Canada to contribute to his presidential ambition and I did not mind what he did to me, I followed them to Asiwaju’s house in Abuja. But his Personal Assistant and one other guy would say we could not see him because he was busy.

“The people from Canada came to contribute N300 million and 20 vehicles to his campaign; I cannot throw that one away or collect it from them. We went to his house two times and after three days I just left. Whether his aide told him or not, I don’t know. So, I had to leave the party as I was no longer wanted. That was the last time I saw those people and I told them not to come to me for anything concerning Tinubu’s ambition again that he was no longer interested in me,” Salvador said. Despite Labour Party being relatively unpopular in the state, Salvador believes that he can win the governorship election with the party in the state.

He is of the opinion that the electorate will vote for him because of his experience and connection with the grassroots. His words: “I have the experience of the two political parties now and 90 per cent of the people in the APC are not happy, they are only smiling. They are looking for who will bell the cat. So, I will have many votes from the APC, they know me and we have our relationships.

You can imagine how easy it would be to defeat them.” The deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apanpan, who believes that Salvador has the experience to bring success to the party, said the party would work with the present structure controlled by Salvador to win the state and dislodge the ruling APC. “Labour Party has accepted all the nominations presented by Salvador and we are sure that he has the structure that can win us Lagos State. The party will win Lagos State and we are sure of that. But you must be ready to work for it; it is not just to shout, you must be ready to work,” Apanpan said. Notwithstanding Salvador’s convictions and reasons to challenge his close ally to a contest, APC remains a party to beat in Lagos politics. However, how Salvador, Labour Party and their supporters will dislodge the ruling party remains to be seen.

