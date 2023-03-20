Lagos guber election was a sham, disgrace to democracy –Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has faulted the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State. Bode George in a statement said the exercise does not meet both local and international standards. He described the poll as a charade. He said: “As a Lagosian, I feel so shattered, so heartbroken that our democracy is now in shambles. What a disgrace! I am close to 80 years now but never in my life have I seen such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people to express their right to elect whoever they want. This election, in some places, was utterly shambolic. What is going on? “It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

This is no longer a democracy. What happened on Saturday, March 18 in Lagos State was utter lunacy, a complete sham perpetrated by demented souls. Our forefathers, who founded Lagos, the Aworis and others, will be angry in their graves at those power-hungry fellows who turned everything upside down in their quest to retain power at all costs. “We all know that ‘Oro’ is done in a rural setting, and at night. But in Lagos, we saw some ‘Oro’ worshippers – fake or real – invoking spiritual insults on other Nigerians in broad daylight. This is a bastardisation of our culture and tradition. Other states are running their elections smoothly and democratically without violence but the reverse is the case in Lagos. “During the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, soldiers were seen on the road and there was civility. Thugs didn’t mess up. There was complete peace.

So, who ordered the soldiers to be withdrawn during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections? Was their withdrawal ordered to ensure that thugs had a field day, snatching and burning ballot boxes and papers? “When are we going to be civil in our approach to constitutional democracy? This is not the Lagos we used to be proud of. This election is a total disgrace to APC as a party and Nigeria as a country.

Due to threats from thugs, many potential voters returned home in anger without voting. In many polling units, we watched videos of the snatching of ballot boxes/ papers by APC thugs. Ballot boxes and papers were also burnt. Thugs were seen with dangerous weapons invading polling units, threatening voters to either vote for APC or leave.” Bode George said those that attacked innocent voters in the state should face the International Criminal Court (ICC). “The crimes committed at the last election against an unarmed peaceful people trying to exercise their lawful duty and responsibility is no different from war crimes and should be tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC). “At my age, I wonder, like Nathaniel in the Bible who when despaired wondered if any good thing can come out of Nazareth. I am forced to ask myself the same question with events unfolding in Lagos. Can any good thing ever come out of Lagos State now? More important, is the worrying and inciting statement by Bayo Onanuga against the lawful Igbo residents in Lagos who contribute immensely to the taxes accruable to the Lagos State Government. “What authority does he have to make such an unguarded inciteful statement against the Igbo? Bayo Onanuga is not a Lagosian by any standard. These fellows should not make such unacceptable comments against any Nigerian tribe in Lagos, more so that he himself is not a Lagosian. He should not come from his village and tell us who we can relate to in Lagos. Having lived in Lagos, he obviously has not imbibed the fine and civilised culture of Lagos,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...