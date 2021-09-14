Lagos guber: Gbajabiamila breaks silence, says no plan to unseat Sanwo-Olu

After months of speculations over his secret governorship ambition, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has broken his silence, saying that he was not eyeing the Alausa seat of power.

The lawmaker, representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, said contrary to his rumoured ambition to contest for the Lagos’ governorship seat in 2023, he has no immediate plan over what next after being the Speaker of the House Representatives, saying that he wouldn’t want to be distracted with his current national assignment.

Gbajabiamila, who has been reported to have been eyeing the governorship position if the Presidency was eventually zoned to the South in 2023, dispelled such insinuation, saying that the task before him as Number 4 citizen in the country was enormous and tough enough for him to be distracted by the speculation.

Speaking in an interview aired on Channels TV on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu has been doing “good job” in governing Lagos, stressing that the governor must not be distracted from the assignment.

The Speaker also suggested that Sanwo-Olu be allowed to renew his mandate in the next general election, pointing that the governor’s performance in the last two years has surpassed expectations.

Gbajabiamila said: “The present Governor of Lagos State (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job. The fact that we had a one-term governor at one time doesn’t mean it is going to be the same forever. This governor is doing a good job under the current circumstances. It’s been a difficult time in his last two years and he has come out well. So, why should anyone upset the apple cart? I think he (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job.”

Asked if he is nursing a governorship ambition, Gbajabiamila said: “That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have any such plan and I don’t have any immediate plans. I have a job I am doing right now; it’s a very tough job. Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world. People don’t understand that, but this is not a forum I’m going to break it down.

“I don’t want distractions. I am working as a Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder right now. Any other thing would be a distraction. As for Lagos State Governorship? I have not even thought about it. Why? Because, the present governor is doing a good job.”

