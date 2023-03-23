Lagos Guber: How Sanwo-Olu defeated Adediran, Rhodes-Vivour

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the outcome of the Lagos State governorship election and how Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu defeated the candidates of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Olajide Adediran respectively to secure a second term

Despite the renewed hope of opposition political parties that they are going to win the governorship election in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won his second term bid. The governor defeated his main opponents from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran and Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu the winner of the March 18 governorship election. The governor cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state in the election. Sanwo-Olu, who polled 762,134 votes, defeated his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329, while Adeniran polled 62,449 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the state is 7,060,195, but the number of accredited voters for the poll was 1,182,620. While the incumbent governor cleared 19 out of 20 LGAs, his opponent, Rhodes-Vivour, won in only one LG, Amuwo-Odofin. Announcing the result of the election, the returning officer of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, Professor Adenike Oladeji, said: “I hereby declare that Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied the requirements of the law by having 25 per cent of the total of the LGAs of the states and also having the highest number of votes cast and meeting the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner.” With the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu at the poll, APC has consolidated their dominance of Lagos State, which began in 1999.

The party has never lost to another party in the state because before the presidential election, only APC and PDP were the two prominent parties in the state but the outcome of the presidential election made the Labour Party become a force to reckon with. Since 1999, the state has been ruled by the progressives political party, from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now to the APC. Governor Sanwo-Olu in his victory speech, said his re-election was a confirmation that Lagosians chose competence and experience, on the march to true greatness.

He expressed readiness to work with other contestants in the just-concluded governorship poll, saying no winner, no vanquished. He said elections were over now, and governance and the dividends of democracy must continue to be delivered, as there must be no break and no time off. According to him, his government would keep all promises made to the people of Lagos State. He said: “A few minutes ago, INEC formally announced the final results of the 2023 Lagos State governorship election. I have nothing but deep gratitude to you, the people of Lagos State, for overwhelmingly returning us for a second term.

The outcome of this election affirms that, once again, Lagosians have chosen competence and experience, on this march to true greatness. “Four years ago, you gave me cause to deliver a similar victory speech, and since then, I have been conscious of the great responsibility upon me and the administration. I have worked very hard to live up to this responsibility of governing the most important sub-national economy in all of Africa. We certainly could not have done this by ourselves. “What we have achieved, both in the last four years and in the just-concluded election could not have happened without a long list of supporters and partners. First and foremost, let me thank the Almighty God, to whom we owe our very breath, and who has spared our lives to see this day.

I am also very grateful to all of you, the good people of Lagos. Everyone, not just the people who voted for us or those registered to vote. “Lagos is what it is today because of each and every one of you, regardless of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, gender or age. We are a vibrant and thriving hub of commerce, finance, entrepreneurship, innovation and culture because of the diversity that has come to define us, over the decades and the centuries. Thank you. I want to thank all our supporters, who worked day and night to take our message of competence and accomplishment far and wide.

“Many of you did this not because you knew me personally, but because you identified with the progressive vision that we represent and believe in the message of continuity that we advocated. Immense gratitude also goes to the leadership and members, at national, state and local levels, of our great party, APC, a true force for progressive politics not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

“To the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man who kicked off this journey to Greater Lagos, I say a very big thank you. You have a lot to be proud of, and I am very pleased that Lagos State will continue to be aligned with the Centre, under your watch as our president. To our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you for your commitment to leaving a legacy of fairness and of electoral outcomes that reflect the will of the people.

Thank you also for the unprecedented support to Lagos State in the last eight years. “My dear wife, Ibijoke, thank you for being my loyal partner on this journey, and for holding the fort excellently on the home front. My partner and deputy governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, thank you. We have worked as a team for the last four years, fulfilling our promises to the people of Lagos State, and I am delighted we are able to continue this journey as partners for another four years.” Despite Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in the victory, Adediran and the PDP in the state have rejected the outcome of the exercise.

Adediran said the results released by the INEC are not a true reflection of the worth of the party. Speaking at a press conference, he vowed to pursue the process to right the wrongs to the end before he would let out his next step of action. Adediran said an election was not an event but a process, adding that the residents of the state had not seen the last of Saturday’s poll as he was ready to follow the process till the end. He said, “It is so sad to see some leaders trying to force themselves on people.

We need to let everyone know that Saturday’s election was the end of another process (in the INEC timetable for the 2023 elections) and the process continues. “We will know what action to take when we see the end of this process. We have not seen the last of it. Yes, a supposed winner has been declared but the election is a process, not an event.

So, we will see this to the end before we begin to say what decision we are taking as a party. We went into this election against all principalities in Lagos State. We ran this election against INEC, the Police and the APC as a matter of fact, we ran against some of our leaders within the PDP. We feel so proud that as lone rangers, we were able to stand on our feet and put up a good fight to set Lagos free.

“Everybody in Lagos saw what happened and knew what happened on the street of Lagos. There was voter suppression everywhere, intimidation, harassment, and violence, some people were killed while several others were harmed in the process of trying to express or exercise their franchise. For us, we know that the election was already predetermined because, before the election, we tried everything to ensure we brought all threats and compromises to the notice of the security formations in Lagos.”

Likewise, Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party also rejected the outcome of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election in the state. Rhodes-Vivour said what happened in Lagos during the election was far from democracy. He said there was violence across the state and the people were not allowed to exercise the right to choose who governs them. He said: “I want to say a big thanks to the people that had the courage to come out and ensure they participated and expressed their civic rights. I also want to pay condolences to several families that lost their loved ones to needless killing in an attempt to practice their civic right which is to vote for their preferred candidate.

“There are also several others that were hurt in the process. We have been supporting them medically in terms of taking up the bills and giving them support, and we will continue doing that for the rest of this week. What we witnessed in Lagos was state-backed terrorism, there is no other way to say it. And I call on all the good people of Lagos from the captain of industries to religious leaders, our traditional rulers to speak up against what the APC government has turned our elections into.

“Elections are meant to be a democracy for the people, by the people and of the people. What we saw yesterday (March 18) was Agberocracy, thuggery, hooliganism at its finest, a government by the thugs, for thugs and by the thugs, and this cannot be acceptable. It is a wrong precedent to set because the next time people want to participate in elections, they will believe it must be violent, it must be war. And Lagos deserves so much more than that. There is no government that should be maiming its citizens in an aspiration to lead the same people.

“This ethnic division that APC brought into our politics will have a long-term effect on the state and it is not just politics. As of today, people were at Alaba market trying to set it up on fire. These are the real-life consequences of the political thuggery that the APC turned this election into, and we need to rise against it. “We have been saving results, every 30 minutes it has been downloaded and uploaded on IREV, and we noticed that they have already started manipulating and changing these results. The results they uploaded are very different from the results we have at our collation centres and we are tabulating, and it shows us clearly we are in the lead.

“An example is the result at Ota Primary School, where 20 votes for the APC have been turned to 120, 67 for LP turned to 7, and 43 for the PDP turned to another figure. This is what INEC is doing, and they are supposed to be an umpire, fortunately, we have all our results and will challenge this evil that INEC in collaboration with the ruling party has done to disenfranchise so many voters in Lagos State. “Entire agents of ours, even in Ikeja were chased away from their polling units, In Surulere, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo, people were forced to vote and declare at gunpoint. Elections are supposed to be periods where people are meant to exercise their rights as against the frustrations they have experienced in the country. It is not supposed to be war, and we don’t want that precedent because nobody has a monopoly on violence, and we cannot afford for our Lagos to be exposed to this.

“I urge all our supporters, I understand how frustrated they are, but I want them to be rest assured that we are going to challenge this evil by INEC in partnership with every agency involved in the manipulation including the police that was watching ballot boxes being snatched. We are going to challenge it in the court of law and we are going to fight for every vote that was cast for us.” With Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran heading to court to challenge the outcome of the election, residents of the state are anxiously waiting for Governor Sanwo-Olu to begin the implementation of all his campaign promises.

