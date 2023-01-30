News

Lagos Guber: Jandor seeks Buhari, IGP’s help over attacks on campaign team

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has raised the alarm over the constant attacks on his campaign team. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Jandor called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, to intervene in the attacks, which he said are being perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Jandor said the attacks started last year when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money and his posters were destroyed in strategic areas of the state.

He recalled how he started a campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, revealing that 192 wards have been visited so far, but that his team has suffered several attacks from the agents of the ruling APC. Jandor said: “We started with the Alimosho area before moving to Badagry. “We visited the riverine areas in Badagry on the first day of the visit, but on the second day, when we visited the other side we were attacked by the hoodlums of the APC. “We thought the Governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, would address the matter, but this was not to be. Similarly, during our visit to the Agege area on January 21, 2023, our team was attacked.”

 

