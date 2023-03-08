2023 Elections News

Lagos Guber: LASCOTA Endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat For Second Term

The Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LACOSTA) has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and all APC candidates for the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of Saturday’s election.

This was contained in the speech delivered by the President of the association, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, at a press conference held at the Headquarters of the Association in the Shogunle area of Lagos State.

According to him, “the entire members of Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LACOSTA), who without any iota of doubt are more than 6 million members, have resolved to once again throw their weight behind the governor-friend of the masses, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC House of Assembly members in next Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“Let’s do it this as payback time for the Governor who has done virtually well for this great state since he has been at the helm of affairs of the state four years ago”, Alhaji Buhari said.

He informed that the association would begin house-to-house sensitization and education of residents, just as he added that all members would further mobilize members and residents in the state the more on why all hands must be on deck to enable the Governor to come back again to his office for a second term.

He added, “This resolution is necessary and crucial having considered a series of physical evidence of development done by the current administration in Lagos.

“On this note, I, as the President and my entire members, would ensure we go the extra mile to ensure Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat are elected come March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State”.

