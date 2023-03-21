Lagos Guber: Lawmaker congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Hunpe, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat on their victories at the just concluded election. Hunpe, in a congratulatory message on Mon-day, said Sanwo-Olu’s historic re-election is a strong approval stamp on what he is doing for democracy, peace and freedom. He said: “And the results truly showed the deserving candidate and the margin by which you won reflected the effect of your hard work, dedication and commitment of delivering good governance to people of Lagos. “This is a welldeserved victory for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as they have always embarked on priority and life-changing projects.”

Like this: Like Loading...