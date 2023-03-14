2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Lagos Guber: Nine Candidates Step Down, Declare Support for Sanwo-Olu

No fewer than nine Lagos State governorship candidates and their political parties have stepped down to declare support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu four days to the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

The candidates under the auspices of the Alliance of Registered Political Parties formally endorsed and declared their support for the re-election bid of Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 poll due to their achievements in the last four years.

The nine political parties which include the Young Progressive Party, (YPP), APP, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), NRM and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) made the decision at an event held in Lagos.

According to them, Lagos State was best in the hands of a competent and experienced leader like Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the governorship candidate of YPP in the state, Adebayo Ajayi, said “We are here to make known our minds on the forthcoming election in Lagos state.

“I wish to welcome you to this gathering convened by the Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP) comprising nine registered political parties namely APP, ADP, APM, NRM, YPP, NNPP, ZLP, SDP and PRP, to formally declare our support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term of office.

“ARPP is a group of nine committed and patriotic registered political parties in Lagos State that is interested in the good works of the state government under Governor Sanwo-Olu and desire continuity and realisation of the dream Lagos of this administration.

“We reached this decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos.

“We cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration scattered in the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of commendation and continuity. He has delivered his social contract to the good people of Lagos state.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency at a time like this to achieve our age-long desires and lofty aspirations.

“From this end, the governorship candidates of the Alliance namely governorship candidate of YPP, Ajayi Adebayo, Chief Adeyemi Abiola (APP), Adenipekun Adekunle (ZLP), Kupoluyi Funmi, (APM), Ishola Bamidele, (ADP), are stepping down their governorship ambitions to declare their support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This support is borne out of love and desire for a greater Lagos which BOS has set the pace and serves to drive to fruition.

“We however wish to seize this opportunity to inform and urge all our supporters across Lagos State to vote massively on Saturday, March 18, for Sanwo-Olu as governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for a second term.”

