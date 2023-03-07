Lagos Guber: Nollywood Celebrities, Ruth Kadiri, Nosa Rex, Etinosa Endorses Funke Akindele

As the countdown to the March 11 Gubernatorial Elections beckons, Nollywood celebrities, Ruth Kadiri, Nosa Rex and Etinosa to mention a few have thrown their weight behind one of their own, Funke Akindele.

Funke is the running mate to Lagos People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

In an Instagram post, Ruth Kadiri cited various reasons why she is supporting Funke’s political career.

She described Funke as hardworking, smart, tough, emotional, and disciplined.

She also commended Funke for being a risk-taker, daring to tread where others won’t fly.

She further stated that she trusts Funke as a filmmaker and believes that she will do a good job in politics.

Also, Actor Nosa Rex in his Instagram post declared that “I am supporting one of our own” making reference to Funke who happens to be a fellow Actor like him.

Similarly, Actress Etinosa displayed lots of fire emojis on the thread implying she stands with Funke as the Jenifa star heads into this weekend’s election with her head held up high.

The governorship and state house of assembly elections is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11.

