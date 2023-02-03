Lagos Guber: Odds favour Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

ADEYINKA ADENIJI reports on the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State and the chances of the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

As the general elections draw closer daily, new entrants aspiring for their first term in the office are doing everything possible to win the contest and unseat present occupiers of their desired political positions. This is as incumbents are turning every stone to ensure they retain the goodwill of the electorate in their states for another term of four years.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship election will hold in 28 states of the federation and 18 political parties have nominated a total of 837 candidates and their running mates for the March 11, elections. Eleven of them are incumbents seeking reelection, while others are first-timers who appear to be doing all they can to unseat those gunning for another four-year term. Among the incumbent governors seeking reelection, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos stands out.

Sanwo-Olu is running on the platform of the All Progressives Party (APC) with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and there is no doubt that the duo will retain their seats given the political mood in the state. Various factors would work for Sanwo-Olu. These include the performance of his party since it assumed office at the state and national levels; internal stability in the state’s APC; his affinity to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the mini-Nigeria nature of Lagos State. Tinubu is not only from Lagos, he is a twoterm governor and political godfather of the incumbent governor.

Tinubu’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second-term ambition, though not unexpected, is considered a big boost for his ticket. The APC presidential candidate’s approval of his proteges’ reelection at a stakeholders’ meeting with APC chieftains and all candidates on the party’s platform, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on May 6, 2022, doused tension that the Lagos APC might approach the 2023 elections with a divided house. Nonetheless, the Tinubu factor, as promising as it may look in political permutations towards the determination of who runs the affairs of Lagos between 2023 and 2027, also comes with a dose of political liability – being the APC presidential candidate.

It is no longer a secret that millions of Nigerians of voting age, who are dissatisfied with the state of the nation in the last seven and half years under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, may seize the opportunity of the gubernatorial elections to vent their anger at Tinubu’s presidential candidacy. Many have vehemently refused to disconnect the impact of the former Lagos governor from the enthronement of Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

They have particularly blamed Buhari for the degeneration of insecurity in the country, such that spots in the country hitherto considered to be fortified had become strolling paths to criminal elements, Despite public claims that Tinubu might have been sidelined in the scheme of things in President Buhari’s government, a supposed rumour he (Tinubu) eventually confirmed at a gathering in Abeokuta sometime in May 2022, saying he never took contracts from Buhari’s government, which suggested that, his opinion could not have had any time been sought or embraced by the disappointing Buhari government though there was no evidence he was offered any. A section of Nigerians are still vexed at the APC presidential candidate and this may rub on the outcome of Lagos State gubernatorial election involving his political son, Sanwo-Olu.

The hostile sentiments towards the APC in Osun State in the July 2022 governorship election are not unconnected with the people’s show of rejection of a party considered insensitive to the plight of its citizenry and a betrayal of their trust. It is, however, worthy of note that internal wrangling within the Osun APC, which predates the election, also played a role in what became the outcome of the poll. Whereas, to the contrary, the Lagos APC remains united under the counsel of their party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, the electoral revolt that led to the defeat of Gboyega Oyetola despite hisa relationship with the Tinubu, has nonetheless emboldened anti-Sanwo-Olu forces in Lagos, who believe that the Osun scenario is not impossible in Lagos.

The main opposition PDP has adopted a strategy of making friends with every real and perceived enemy of the ruling APC in Lagos State. It would recalled that the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), in the company of his running mate, popular movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele, on a visit that was widely condemned by members of the public, visited some commercial drivers whose vehicles were confiscated and auctioned by the state for violating traffic rules. In separate meetings with the drivers during which the PDP candidate condemned the penalty as harsh, he canvassed the votes of the transporter community in the state and promised that the traffic law would be reviewed by his government when elected.

It is not in doubt that the APC campaign coordination in Lagos State would be adequately instructed that no political party, whether incumbent or opposition, can win the election with a strained relationship with the transporters and their influences as a bulk of the grassroots voters. Widespread allegations of extortion by the leadership of transport unions believed to be staunch supporters of the Sanwo-Olu administration is also a strong factor that may stand between Sanwo- Olu’s ambition and the manifestation of it. Nonetheless, the government has recorded unprecedented successes in the transport sectors. Completion of inherited projects from his predecessor in areas like Ifajo-Ijaiye, Ojokoro, Mushin, and Agege, including a 1.6-kilometer flyover, are some of the accomplishments that may sway votes from the commuting public in favour of the Sanwo/Hamzat ticket.

One of the numerous inherited projects, which Lagosians and particularly motorists and commuters around Ikeja Agege, Abule Egba, Ojokoro, Alagbado, Iju, and Sango Ota would be grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu is the Agege flyover. A cross-section of Lagosians, who spoke with New Telegraph sang praises of the governor and promised to reelect him. Kazeem Balogun, a bus driver said: “The governor has tried on this one,” pointing at the Agege flyover. He added: “Yes, I will vote for him again.” Sanwo-Olu, upon ascension to office, promised to transform the state into a 21st-century economy with his six-pillar agenda.

They are Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology. This is fast coming to pass, even as many Lagosians have showered praises on him for the completion of the Blue and Red lines rail tran-sit system. Numerous voters who abandoned the APC for the PDP in the 2019 elections and what was perceived as erstwhile Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s abandonment of the modern rail project have reconciled with the APC government in the state. A transport association executive at the Mile 2 motor park, said he voted against the APC in 2019 because he felt bad that “they abandoned the road” On how he would vote in the coming elections, he said that he simply discountenanced the opposition in Lagos as he declared support for Sanwo and Hamzat.

“This train system will start very soon, ”he said, referring to the Blue Rail Line. “We will also enjoy free flow of traffic, having missed that for a long time”, he said, while pointing to the Blue Line track. The state government had set the first quarter of 2023 as the commencement of the train operation with the capacity to transport at least 500,000 persons per day; commissioning of the Imota Rice Mill, which is estimated to have the capacity to absorb about 250,000 direct and indirect employees; the Lekki Deep Seaport and other legacy projects conceptualised and completed by the Sawo-Olu regime.

Although Sanwo-Olu has repeatedly boasted that his best campaign tool is his performance, the PDP is insisting that it will unseat the ruling party and the opposition party’s bid received a boost recently, following the endorsement of its governorship candidate (Jandor) by the state chapter of Conference of Registered and Deregistered Political Parties. Chairman of the group, Dr. Akin Badmus, who also chairs the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), said that the political group, which has structures across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state, endorsed the Jandor/ Akindele ticket because the candidates have what it takes to take Lagos where it ought to be. But as the main opposition party perfects its strategy, the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat camp believes that his track record is his best asset.

The governor’s endorsement by his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike (a PDP governor) as the fittest candidate for Lagos was a big blow to the Jando/ Akindele ambition. Wike, had during a visit to Lagos, which the PDP condemned as an “anti-Party activity,” declared that Samwo-Olu is the best among all the governorship candidates in Lagos State. “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here,” Wike said, adding: “If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me. If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of Sanwo-Olu for a second term. Others should not waste their time”, Wike concluded, not oblivious of the fact that his party is fielding a candidate in the same election.

