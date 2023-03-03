News

Lagos Guber: Ohanaeze Ndigbo pledges support for Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday pledged their support towards the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying Igbo people living in the State will ensure that the governor is re-elected for another term.

 

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State said Igbo people in the State will gladly vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu come March 11 because the governor represents everything Ndigbo needs to prosper and execute their businesses and professional calling.

Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders gave the assurance on Thursday during a joint press conference with the leadership of the Yoruba Council Worldwide in Lagos, held at Ikeja.

Speaking during the press conference, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Chief Sunday Osai, also distanced the group from the statement credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, calling on Sanwo-Olu to resign and inciting Igbo in Lagos against the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu and others.

 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders stated that Isiguzoro, who is claiming to be the National Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was unknown to them and he is not speaking the mind of Igbo in Lagos State. They added that Isiguzoro had no relationship with Igbo in Lagos State but wants to capitalise on current political atmosphere to score a cheap political point by instigating violence.

The Lagos Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, who described Sanwo-Olu as friendly, peace-loving, and accommodating sued for a continued cordial relationship between the governor, Lagos residents, and Ndigbo in the State

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nkire Seeks Peace In Abia APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, wants a resolution of the on-going crisis in the Abia State branch of the APC, before the national convention of the party slated for the end of February 2023. Nkire noted that it would be a tragedy to have a […]
News Top Stories

Buhari appreciates ex-UN scribe for support to Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday spoke with Ban Ki- Moon over the telephone and said Nigeria was in full appreciation to the former United Nations Secretary General for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria. In a statement by his spokesman,   Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari reiterated his long-standing respect and admiration for […]
News

New Telegraph recommits to bettering society, as JFC unveils ‘Silent Cries’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

New Telegraph Newspaper has commended the Journalists for Christ (JFC) International Outreach for the presentation of ‘Silent Cries’ which comprises special media reports on the pains and hopes of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria. The publication, an initiative to advance the welfare of the IDPs in Nigeria was with the support of World Association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica