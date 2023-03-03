News

Lagos Guber: Ohanaeze Ndigbo pledges support for Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday pledged their support towards the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying Igbo people living in the State will ensure that the governor is re-elected for another term.

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State said Igbo people in the State will gladly vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu come March 11 because the governor represents everything Ndigbo needs to prosper and execute their businesses and professional calling.

Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders gave the assurance on Thursday during a joint press conference with the leadership of the Yoruba Council Worldwide in Lagos, held at Ikeja.

Speaking during the press conference, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Chief Sunday Osai, also distanced the group from the statement credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, calling on Sanwo-Olu to resign and inciting Igbo in Lagos against the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu and others.

 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders stated that Isiguzoro, who is claiming to be the National Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was unknown to them and he is not speaking the mind of Igbo in Lagos State. They added that Isiguzoro had no relationship with Igbo in Lagos State but wants to capitalise on current political atmosphere to score a cheap political point by instigating violence.

 

The Lagos Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, who described Sanwo-Olu as friendly, peace-loving, and accommodating sued for a continued cordial relationship between the governor, Lagos residents, and Ndigbo in the State.

