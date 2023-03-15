Lagos Guber: People promoting ethnic discord not even Lagosians, says LP

The Labour Party (LP) has decried the alleged ethnicization of Saturday’s Lagos State governorship poll, saying those promoting such are themselves non-indigenes of the state. The LP Presidential Council Director General, Akin Osuntokun said at a press conference yesterday the world has moved beyond primitive society to communalism, adding that “as people and businesses migrate, they also become part of their new societies”. Osuntokun noted that the fear being expressed that Igbo would take over Lagos if his party wins the governorship and House of Assembly elections were unfounded.

He said: “Given the status of Lagos as the commercial capital of the country and its history as a former political and administrative capital, it is naturally a magnet for people and businesses looking for greener pastures. “Let us bear in mind that all the state capitals – from Kano to Abeokuta to Lagos and Jalingo – tend to have a high proportion of non-indigenes relative to the original owners of the place because people move to areas of better economic advantages.” Osuntokun pointed out that in the United Kingdom, top politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan; and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Olukemi Olufunto ‘Kemi’ Badenoch are children or grandchildren of immigrants. “The story is not different in the United States where several Nigerians are in President (Joe) Biden’s cabinet and Vice President Kamala Harris has Asian ancestry,” he said.

The DG stated that the family of the LP governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) is from one of the bestknown families in Lagos whose ancestral tree can be traced to over 200 years. According to him, it is wrong to assume that the Igbo population was responsible for the loss of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos in the February 25 presidential election. He stressed that more Yoruba voted for the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi than his fellow Igbo “because they want good governance”. Osuntokun added: “Non-indigenes contribute immensely to development. Across the world, the role of immigrants in the development of society is now being increasingly acknowledged despite the anti-immigration rhetoric of right-wing politicians.

“In the USA for instance, more than half of the most valuable start-up companies were founded by immigrants, according to figures by the National Foundation for American Policy. “According to their findings, immigrants have started more than half (319 of 582, or 55%) of America’s start-up companies valued at $1 billion or more.

“The research also found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of U.S. billion-dollar companies (unicorns) were founded or cofounded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. “Similarly, in the United Kingdom, research shows that of the seven unicorns in the UK’s 100 fastest growing companies, five have at least one foreign- born co-founder. “The desperate politicians playing up the politics of hate will never tell you of the employment the profiled ethnic groups provide, the businesses and companies they set up and the taxes they pay – all of which contribute to making Lagos what it is today.”

