Lagos guber poll not for the inexperienced, says Omotosho

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho has said, the governorship election is not for the inexperienced. He said this at a media conference yesterday. Omotosho said: “It is not for people without experience or track record.” He urged Lagosians not to trust the destiny of Lagos to people who cannot handle the pressures or do not have what it takes to take Lagos State to the next level. He said: “If we put the Lagos State in the hands of people with no experience, we will all have ourselves to blame for it.’ “Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu is running on his record. All of the people that are running don’t have his record. You should ask them what they have done before. “Based on that, you can begin to weigh them and see the person who is best fit for the job. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done a lot in Lagos State and he deserves a second term.
“In terms of Infrastructure, if you talk about roads, for example, he has done about 270 roads and counting. In education, he has completed about 147,000 education projects. “If you talk about health, everybody has seen what he did during COVID-19.”

Our Reporters

