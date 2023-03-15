News

Lagos Guber race: Lori-Ogbebor backs Sanwo-Olu, wishes him success

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State, rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has endorsed the candidacy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
She said the governor has done well to deserve another term.

Lori-Ogbebor, who said this in a statement, explained that Sanwo-Olu has contributed to the growth of Lagos in accordance with the plan laid down by his predecessors.

She said:”As you go the polls on Saturday, may the almighty God and his people give you the opportunity to finish your work. God bless you, my son.

“I have been in Lagos and have seen Lagos grow. As a young journalist, I knew how Lagos was and those who have worked. This young man is one of them. He has worked according to the plan laid down by his predecessors. I have actually watched him continue selflessly. I wish you well, my son.”

Sanwo-Olu, who is contesting on the platform of All Progressives Congress,APC, has received series of bipartisan endorsements recently.

The governorship election in Nigeria’s commercial capital, promises to be keenly contested this time.

