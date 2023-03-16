2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Lagos Guber: Rhodes-Vivour Speaks On Godfatherism, Fires Jandor

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has denied the news making the rounds that he was being pushed to run for the position of the state governor by some godfathers.

Rhodes-Vivour who spoke on Arise TV on Thursday said, “In the Labour Party, there’s no godfather. I have no godfather.

This was in reaction to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor’s claim that he is being backed by godfathers such as Chief Bode George.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “I had no godfather in PDP. I only had mentors and leaders [Jandor accusing me of having a godfather] is very ironic.

“There were rumours of money being embezzled. Money meant for rallies, and elections.

“The narrative he (Jandor) brought to get the ticket was that he would bring half of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to add to the PDP.

“That was the story. But all of them have gone back to the APC now. Where is the value?

“He got the ticket because all the leaders of the party at the national level, from Ayu, even Obasanjo supported him. And now when the tables have turned, he’s talking about godfatherism.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

