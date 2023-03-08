2023 Elections Politics

Lagos Guber: Rhodes-Vivour Visits Akere Spare Parts Market, Donates N15m

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu  Comment(0)
As the gubernatorial and State National Assembly elections hot up, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday donated a sum of N15 million to victims of the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area of the state where fire razed some shops.
Sympathising with the victims of the fire incident, Rhodes-Vivour also pledged to rebuild the market to international standard if he is elected into office.
In a post shared via his verified Twitter handle immediately after his visit to the market, he said he was in the market to assess the damage done by the fire.
“I am on ground in Akere Market, Ifelodun to assess the damage done by a fire allegedly set by an arsonist & political thugs.
“This is most unfortunate. Our politics should be about ideas, not violence. Ajegunle people, do not be intimidated. We will rebuild together,” his post read.
The popular market was reported to have been consumed by fire in the early hours of today with a loss of life and property worth millions of naira.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Many Voters Stranded In Oyo As Voting Exercise Was Ineffective

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

At Ologuneru Primary School, Idi Oro Elewa, Ward 4, Unit 4, in the Ido Local Government of Ibadan, out of over 4, 000 registered voters that clustered at the centre, only 10 persons had voted as at 1.15 p.m as the INEC officials were complained of not being organised. Many of the overwhelming voters threatened […]
Politics

Why LP’ll win presidential poll – Datti

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed has expressed confidence that the party will win next weekend’s presidential election. Dr. Ahmed, at a press conference on Friday, explained that his confidence is based on the fact that LP is the only party properly configured to win the 2023 presidential […]
Politics

A President of Igbo extraction feasible through APC – Nweze

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Former Secretary of Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chaka Nweze, in this interview with UCHENNA INYA, speaks on the the 2023 presidency, the clamour by the South-East to produce the next president and agitations in the zone, among other issues There is the belief in some political quarters that the […]

