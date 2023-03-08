Lagos Guber: Rhodes-Vivour Visits Akere Spare Parts Market, Donates N15m

As the gubernatorial and State National Assembly elections hot up, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday donated a sum of N15 million to victims of the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area of the state where fire razed some shops.

Sympathising with the victims of the fire incident, Rhodes-Vivour also pledged to rebuild the market to international standard if he is elected into office.

In a post shared via his verified Twitter handle immediately after his visit to the market, he said he was in the market to assess the damage done by the fire.

“I am on ground in Akere Market, Ifelodun to assess the damage done by a fire allegedly set by an arsonist & political thugs.

“This is most unfortunate. Our politics should be about ideas, not violence. Ajegunle people, do not be intimidated. We will rebuild together,” his post read.

The popular market was reported to have been consumed by fire in the early hours of today with a loss of life and property worth millions of naira.

