News

Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu Assures Igbo Traders Of Safety, Security

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Governor of Lagos State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday assured Igbo traders in his state that their safety and security remain his priority.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who embarked on a campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South-East promised to ensure the safety of the properties and businesses of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

The governor’s move followed the open endorsement of his re-election by the Ndigbo community in the state.

His engagements with the traders were initiated in response to concerns raised over the safety of properties and businesses owned by South-East traders in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that it was a rousing welcome for Sanwo-Olu at an open forum organised by traders, under the aegis of the Auto Spare Parts And Machinery Dealers Association, in Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

The governor who at the open forum met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets pledged to ensure the safety of the businesses and properties of Ndigbo in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We’ll continue to work with your leadership to enhance cooperation and identify areas we can improve on to foster peace and stability. We’ll not be hostile to any community of non-indigenes.

“For as long as you conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner, your safety and security will remain our priority. There’s no need for any law-abiding resident to be scared.”

He added, ”I am here on a solidarity visit and to thank you for your public endorsement of my humble self, which I believe will be reflected at the polls on Saturday with the highest number of votes cast from members of your community.

”You are not giving us your support for anything; you believe we deserve this encouragement because my team and I have worked tirelessly to improve your well-being.

”Very soon, Ojo will have a brand new General Hospital that will serve your needs. You also have seen expressways and bridges being completed on this corridor and we have awarded a rail project into Okokomaiko that will aid the movement of people and goods.

”I am excited that Lagos is on the path of growth. Through your cooperation and peaceful coexistence, we can ensure that we will not only build the state, but we will also build a better country for ourselves,” the governor said at the Trade Fair forum.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma: You’ve no monopoly of violence, govs tell attackers

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

State governors have said those behind the weekend’s attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have taken criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.   The governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in a statement by their Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, warned that the attackers have no monopoly of […]
News

Lagos issues flood alert for Ajegunle, Ijora, Makoko residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the intense rainfall prediction and the possible release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority, the Lagos State government has warned residents of flood-prone areas to temporarily vacate their homes and offices to avert destruction of life and property. The government appealed to residents and those working in low-lying […]
News Top Stories

Police debunk attack on PDP’s convoy

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

…say 32-year-old man threw stones at convoy Suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Maiduguri on Wednesday reportedly engaged in a violent clash as the PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar began his campaign in the North East ahead of the 2023 election. A number of people were allegedly injured and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica