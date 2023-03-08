Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu Assures Igbo Traders Of Safety, Security

The Governor of Lagos State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday assured Igbo traders in his state that their safety and security remain his priority.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who embarked on a campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South-East promised to ensure the safety of the properties and businesses of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

The governor’s move followed the open endorsement of his re-election by the Ndigbo community in the state.

His engagements with the traders were initiated in response to concerns raised over the safety of properties and businesses owned by South-East traders in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that it was a rousing welcome for Sanwo-Olu at an open forum organised by traders, under the aegis of the Auto Spare Parts And Machinery Dealers Association, in Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

The governor who at the open forum met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets pledged to ensure the safety of the businesses and properties of Ndigbo in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We’ll continue to work with your leadership to enhance cooperation and identify areas we can improve on to foster peace and stability. We’ll not be hostile to any community of non-indigenes.

“For as long as you conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner, your safety and security will remain our priority. There’s no need for any law-abiding resident to be scared.”

He added, ”I am here on a solidarity visit and to thank you for your public endorsement of my humble self, which I believe will be reflected at the polls on Saturday with the highest number of votes cast from members of your community.

”You are not giving us your support for anything; you believe we deserve this encouragement because my team and I have worked tirelessly to improve your well-being.

”Very soon, Ojo will have a brand new General Hospital that will serve your needs. You also have seen expressways and bridges being completed on this corridor and we have awarded a rail project into Okokomaiko that will aid the movement of people and goods.

”I am excited that Lagos is on the path of growth. Through your cooperation and peaceful coexistence, we can ensure that we will not only build the state, but we will also build a better country for ourselves,” the governor said at the Trade Fair forum.

