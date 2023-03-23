Lagos Guber: Stop heating up the polity, artisans, technicians tell Rhodes-Vivour

Lagos State artisans and technicians have warned Labour Party governorship candidate in last Saturday’s election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to desist from destructive and inciting comments that may cause the breakdown of law and order in the state. They said the state cannot afford a repeat of the #EndSARS saga. The artisans and tech nicians advised Rhodes- Vivour to channel his grievances over the gubernatorial poll through the appropriate channel of a law court, rather than inciting people with ‘infamous outbursts and calls for terror.’ Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja yesterday, the artisans and technicians through the National Coordinator of Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT), Adeshina Akinyemi, who addressed journalists, congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his victory at the March 18 gubernatorial poll, promising to defend the governor’s mandate. They appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to establish an autonomous governmental agency or parastatal that would serve as an overseer agency for the operational activities of all Lagos artisans and technicians, pleading that one of them, a professional artisan or technician, should be allowed to head or manage such agency or parastatal when created. Akinyemi said: “The governor’s re-election serves as a re-affirmation of confidence and the faith reposed in him by the majority of Lagos residents. “Through his character of competence, capacity and sagacity, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated his vast knowledge of Lagos and Lagosians’ needs. “We believe that Governor Sanwo-Olu will use the opportunity provided by his re-election to leverage on his first term achievements and success to provide more beautiful milestones in infrastructural development in all sectors of governance through his THEMES agenda.”
