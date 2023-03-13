News

Lagos Guber: We’re not intimidated-LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State Governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has urged his supporters not to be intimidated after the violent attack on them in Epe area of the state. On the attack, he said: ”We are all safe and secure.” Rhodes-Vivour said in a statement that it is time for Lagos to outgrow violence and thuggery in politics and that no one should take this generation back to the days of political violence and killings. “It’s time for an end for violence and thuggery in politics; Lagos and Nigeria have outgrown such and in truth never needed it,” he said. “It’s a shame that some deem it fit to use violence to try and intimidate those who want a better Lagos and such actions have no place in Lagos. “We are not intimidated. People clearly want a change and we will keep marching on to see it through, a better Lagos is here and I guarantee Lagosians on March 18th it will be SAFE and their votes will count!

Kalu to chair hosting of newly promoted members of Progressives Club of Island Club

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has been nominated to serve as Chairman of the day at the grand hosting of newly promoted members of the Progressive Club of the Island club at an event scheduled to hold at the reception hall of Island club on […]
FG targets one million jobs with digital switch over

…rolls out in Lagos …project to deliver 60 digital TV stations free The Federal Government has said the ongoing digital switchover project will create at least one million jobs in the next three years. This came as it kicked off the second phase of the project with the rollout of digital broadcasting in Lagos State. […]
We’ll sponsor live telecast of your achievements if any, Tiv Youths dare Ortom

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYC) has challenged Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom by promising to pay in at least two national television for live telecast of his achievements if any. This, the organization said has become necessary in order to put an end to to the Governor’s endless lies and unceasing propaganda in self deceit […]

