Lagos Guber: We’re not intimidated-LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State Governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has urged his supporters not to be intimidated after the violent attack on them in Epe area of the state. On the attack, he said: ”We are all safe and secure.” Rhodes-Vivour said in a statement that it is time for Lagos to outgrow violence and thuggery in politics and that no one should take this generation back to the days of political violence and killings. “It’s time for an end for violence and thuggery in politics; Lagos and Nigeria have outgrown such and in truth never needed it,” he said. “It’s a shame that some deem it fit to use violence to try and intimidate those who want a better Lagos and such actions have no place in Lagos. “We are not intimidated. People clearly want a change and we will keep marching on to see it through, a better Lagos is here and I guarantee Lagosians on March 18th it will be SAFE and their votes will count!
