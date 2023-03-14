News

Lagos Guber: YPP, ADP, NNPP, 4 other candidates step down for Sanwo-Olu

The Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP) in Lagos State, has declared their support for Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s re-election bid. The group comprising of nine registered political parties in the state namely APP, ADP, APM, NRM, YPP, NNPP, ZLP, SDP, PRP, said they are interested in the good works of the state government and desire continuity and realization of the dream Lagos of this administration. Speaking at a press conference, the group said the governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity is key.

It said: “We reached this decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos. “We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking. “We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra. “It’s worthy of note that he literary saved the country from the scourge of COVID- 19 through pro-active measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes. Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term. “It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations. “His message of Greater Lagos Rising reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-Olu a governorwhoisresolutelycommitted to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead. “Lagos State at a time like this is better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders. “A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development. “In view of the above, ARPP have decided to support Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu for second term in the office as Governor of Lagos State in the coming election on 18th March 2023. “We are pleased to also announce that seven governorship candidates namely: YPP – Ajayi Adebayo; APP – Chief Mrs Adeyemi Abiola; ZLP – Adenipebi Mode Adekunle; APM – Kupoluyi Funmi; NRM – Braithwate Akinwynmi; “NNPP – Olanrewaju Kamal and Ishola Bamidele from among the alliance are stepping down their governorship ambition to declare their support for Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

