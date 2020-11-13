Lagos: Gunmen rob bullion van, kill motorcyclist

Heavy gunshots rocked the Ado Road area of Ajah in Lagos yesterday, as armed robbers opened fire on a black bullion van, plunging members of the community into panic. A motorcyclist was believed to have been killed in the operation, which left residents cowering in their homes. The robbery happened in broad daylight. It was learnt that the five robbers, in a Toyota Sienna, trailed the bullion van. They were armed with AK47 rifles.

The incident would have been unknown to the majority of Lagos citizens but for videos that were uploaded on social media. The robbers had shot the tyres of the bullion can to force it to a halt and then shot sporadically to keep people away.

They then attacked the vault of the van, forcing it open. One of the videos shows a bullet- riddled door of the bullion van. As at when the video was rolling, the bullion van’s vault was empty.

It is believed that the robbers carted away the contents of the vault and it is yet unknown the financial institution the van and money belonged to. In the beginning of the viral video, the robbers opened fire like they were in a Wild West Hollywood movie. The recorder of the incident, who went to the scene after the robbers had left, was heard panting. The video also shows a body, lying close to a fallen motorcycle.

The recorder said: “They were robbing live, and they were trying to break into a bullion van. They were shooting everywhere. They shot and shot and shot, trying to open the bullion van. They were about four or five in number.

They succeeded and the bullion van was opened. They stole the money. They shot at the bullion van’s tyres. They shot everywhere.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent. But at the time of filing this report, he was yet to do so.

Like this: Like Loading...