Lagos has evolved in emergency management –Oba Oniru

Oba Gbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, Iru-Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, says Lagos State has evolved in emergency management. Oniru said this on the sidelines of the unveiling of a new fire station named after the traditional ruler at New Market in Oniru, Victoria Island, on Wednesday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government on Wednesday inaugurated three new fire stations in Oba Gbolahan Lawal fire station, Oniru; Ajegunle fire station, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Ebute- Elefun fire station, Adeniji Adele in Lagos.

He said the state had evolved in emergency management, fire and building collapse in recent time due to the state government investment in emergency management and equipment. Oniru called on corporate, private and individuals to support the newly constructed fire stations with the establishment of the Lagos State Emergency Management Trust Fund. He noted that the trust fund would support the community and state government in the management of emergency situation. He urged corporate organisations, individuals and residents of the area to adopt the state fire and emergency response programmes. According to him, the state government started the State Security Trust Fund in 2007, whereby private organisations, individuals and corporate entities are collaborating with the state government to support security agency to ensure that they have a better and safer state. “Since that time, we have had a very successful security. We never had any major bank robbery or attack.

“It is also important for us to look at what was the situation years back before the emergence of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority. “Whenever we had any fire incident or any major emergency situation, we were going to corporate entities like Julius Berger, CCECC and Hitech to come and rescue the situation. “But today, I can say proudly that Lagos has evolved in emergency situation.“We now have an agency responsible for that.”

