Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, recovers from COVID-19

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said Abayomi’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test returned negative on Sunday evening.

While sharing the news of his recovery on his Twitter handle yesterday, Abayomi tweeted: “With a deep sense of appreciation to God Almighty, I share with you the good news of my testing negative to #COVID19 infection after nine days of isolation and treatment.”

Abayomi, who is also the deputy incident commander for COVID-19 in Lagos State, had announced that he tested positive for the disease last Monday and was asymptomatic.

However, Omotoso said Abayomi would return to his full duties gradually. He said: “Following the mandatory isolation, the commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday (Sunday) evening.

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the Diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines – washing their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

On his part, Abayomi urged Lagosians to keep observing necessary #COVID19 regulations in public spaces and remain vigilant at home. He added: “I wish to assure you all that I am back, better and bouncing.”

