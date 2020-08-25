Metro & Crime

Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, tests positive for coronavirus

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for coronavius. But the commissioner, who has proceeded on a 14-day selfisolation in his home, said he was responding positively to treatment after testing positive.

 

The Commissioner for InformationandStrategy, GbengaOmotoso, disclosed Abayomi’s COVID-19 status in a statement yesterday. Omotoso said Abayomi would be isolating in his home for the next 14 days. He said: “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

 

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

 

 

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honourable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honourable Commissioner for Health. “Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”

 

Meanwhile, Abayomi yesterday tweeted that despite his health condition, he remained committed to discharge his duties as the commissioner for health and deputy incident commander for COVID19 responses in Lagos State. He said: “I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against COVID-19.”

 

Similarly, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has wished Abayomi quick recovery. In a message on his Twitter handle yesterday, Ihekweazu said, “I wish my brother and colleague @Prof AkinAbayomi a speedy recovery.

 

“Very grateful for your strong leadership for the COVID- 19 response in Lagos State. “We will keep pushing and urge Nigerians to adhere to all public health and safety measures, so we can control this outbreak.”

