Lagos holds leadership, entrepreneur training for 3,000 youths

The Lagos State government has said the training of over 3, 000 young creative and entrepreneurs even as it yesterday unfolded a new training deal in partnership with Temple Group, through its Gidi Creative Centre (GCC), University of Lagos and renowned Henley Business School of the United States.

This development, according to the State Commissioner for Tour ism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile- Yusuf, who performed the unveiling ceremony at GCC, said is part of up-scaling Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) Programme, which is geared at providing skill sets, leadership and entrepreneurial skills for the teeming youths of the state. Speaking on the training programme, which is expected to deliver over 200 creative people to add to the pool of over 3,000 talents in the creative industry that has been trained and upscaled since the introduction of the scheme over two years ago in partnership with different stakeholders and trainers, the commissioner noted that the project is in fulfilment of the promise of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; “That his administration is going to be a new dawn in Lagos in terms of better and more favourable policies and progressive innovations.’’

Working with Ebony- Life Academy and DelYork Creative Academy, she said LACI has produced over 3,000 trained creative people and professionals freely in practical and short courses covering all aspects of film making and media content production including acting, directing, editing, sound, and lighting, cinematograph, digital marketing, digital film making, documentary, fashion, arts and crafts.

 

News Top Stories

Party Primaries: We’ve notification from only 10 parties –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Barely 50 days to conduct party primaries for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 10 political parties had served it notices for the conduct of their primaries. The Electoral Act mandates INEC to observe the conduct of political party primaries for the purpose of electing candidates. The Act […]
News Top Stories

Marketers raise the alarm over imminent fuel crisis

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), yesterday, appealed to security agencies to prevent another nationwide fuel crisis by checking the activities of people who harass and intimidate its members. The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in a statement, also explained that some people who claim to be IPMAN consultants go to […]
News

Invasion of residence: Court orders Malami, DSS to pay N20bn damages to Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to pay N20bn damages to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) for breaching his fundamental human rights by invading his Ibadan residence […]

