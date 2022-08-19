Lagos holds leadership, entrepreneur training for 3,000 youths

The Lagos State government has said the training of over 3, 000 young creative and entrepreneurs even as it yesterday unfolded a new training deal in partnership with Temple Group, through its Gidi Creative Centre (GCC), University of Lagos and renowned Henley Business School of the United States.

This development, according to the State Commissioner for Tour ism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile- Yusuf, who performed the unveiling ceremony at GCC, said is part of up-scaling Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) Programme, which is geared at providing skill sets, leadership and entrepreneurial skills for the teeming youths of the state. Speaking on the training programme, which is expected to deliver over 200 creative people to add to the pool of over 3,000 talents in the creative industry that has been trained and upscaled since the introduction of the scheme over two years ago in partnership with different stakeholders and trainers, the commissioner noted that the project is in fulfilment of the promise of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; “That his administration is going to be a new dawn in Lagos in terms of better and more favourable policies and progressive innovations.’’

Working with Ebony- Life Academy and DelYork Creative Academy, she said LACI has produced over 3,000 trained creative people and professionals freely in practical and short courses covering all aspects of film making and media content production including acting, directing, editing, sound, and lighting, cinematograph, digital marketing, digital film making, documentary, fashion, arts and crafts.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...