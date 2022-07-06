News

Lagos honours 800 workers

Posted on

The Lagos State government yesterday honoured 800 workers for distinguishing themselves. Speaking at the 2022 Long Service Merit Awards, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the awards were designed to recognize and reward diligent, committed and loyal workers.

He said: “The Long Service Merit Awards represents an opportunity for us, as a state government, to celebrate Public Servants who have served the government and people of Lagos State diligently and conscientiously for 30 years or more and in the course of this period, have made significant contributions to the development and prosperity of the state.” He congratulated the recipients and promised that the state government would continue to appreciate their commitment, loyalty and sacrifices. Muri-Okunola urged them not to rest on their laurels

 

Our Reporters

