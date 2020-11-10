Lagos honours 861 resilient workers, says your labour won’t be in vain

Lagos State government yesterday assured workers in the state employ of a brighter rewarding future, even after service, saying everything possible would be done to ensure that their over 30 productive years in the state public service would not be in vain.

The workers–Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Information, Mr. Olusina Thorpe, Establishment and Training, Mr. Bamgboye Abiodun, Permanent Sec-retaries and Tutors-General Mrs. Deile Helen Morenike, Solarin Margaret, Architect Dipe Foluso, Mrs. Odejayi Yetunde, Mrs. Liadi Adetutu, Mrs. Raji Ganiat, Mrs. Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko, Mrs. Lambo Abosede and others were recipients of the awards.

Speaking during 2020 Long Service Merit Award celebration, which took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, where about 861 workers were honoured for spending over three decades in the state public service, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said that the state government would continue to value its teeming workforce.

Muri-Okunola, however, urged public servants in the state to keep up their good attitude to work and continually perform their good job to further the successful implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

According to him, the event had presented an opportunity to celebrate public servants who had served the state meritoriously in the last thirty years and above with the hope that the gesture would encourage awardees and other staff to continue to put in their best in the service of the state.

He said: “The objective of the annual award ceremony as you know is the conscious and deliberate celebration of diligence, commitment, hard work and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State as a way of expressing government’s appreciation and gratitude to select members of its workforce.

