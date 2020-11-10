News

Lagos honours 861 resilient workers, says your labour won’t be in vain

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government yesterday assured workers in the state employ of a brighter rewarding future, even after service, saying everything possible would be done to ensure that their over 30 productive years in the state public service would not be in vain.

 

The workers–Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Information, Mr. Olusina Thorpe, Establishment and Training, Mr. Bamgboye Abiodun, Permanent Sec-retaries and Tutors-General Mrs. Deile Helen Morenike, Solarin Margaret, Architect Dipe Foluso, Mrs. Odejayi Yetunde, Mrs. Liadi Adetutu, Mrs. Raji Ganiat, Mrs. Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko, Mrs. Lambo Abosede and others were recipients of the awards.

 

Speaking during 2020 Long Service Merit Award celebration, which took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, where about 861 workers were honoured for spending over three decades in the state public service, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said that the state government would continue to value its teeming workforce.

 

Muri-Okunola, however, urged public servants in the state to keep up their good attitude to work and continually perform their good job to further the successful implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

 

According to him, the event had presented an opportunity to celebrate public servants who had served the state meritoriously in the last thirty years and above with the hope that the gesture would encourage awardees and other staff to continue to put in their best in the service of the state.

 

He said: “The objective of the annual award ceremony as you know is the conscious and deliberate celebration of diligence, commitment, hard work and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State as a way of expressing government’s appreciation and gratitude to select members of its workforce.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

602 repentant Boko Haram members renounce membership

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members yesterday denounced their membership of the group and swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.   The former insurgents, who had completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government […]
News

Senate not aware of freezing of #EndSARS leaders’ accounts, says C’ttee

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, said that his committee was ignorant of the alleged recent freezing of the bank accounts of some #End- SARS youth leaders in the country.   Bamidele stated this during the budget defence of the Ministry of Justice and some of […]
News

Okowa raises the alarm over COVID-19 index

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has raised the alarm that the treatment/isolation centres for Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state are full of patients, and advocated strict adherence to prescribed protocols against continuous spread of the virus to prevent community transmission. This was as fears were heightened after the index cases of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: