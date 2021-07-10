Travel & Tourism

Lagos honours Goge Africa with Award of Tourism Capacity Development

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The effort of building capacity in the tourism sector by Goge Africa through entrepreneurial training for youths has not gone unnoticed as Lagos State government last week honoured the leading African tourism development and promotion media group headed by the duo of Isaac Moses and Nneka Isaac – Moses.

The occasion was during the public presentation of the first ever Lagos State Tourism Master Plan and Arts and Culture Policy developed by the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. The award was presented by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, with the state tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and a host of other guests and stakeholders from tourism arts and culture in attendance.

The award is coming on the heels of the recent series of free tourism training organised by Goge Africa in collaboration with some stakeholders, including the Lagos State government. The target, according to the duo, is to empower 1,000 tourism entrepreneurs by the year 2025.

The initiative which started over a year ago has seen to the training of over 43 youths, with the first training session fully sponsored by the NLNG, with 20 youths from Bonny Island, Rivers State, trained. The second in the series, which was the most recent held in partnership with Lagos State government, Sterling Bank, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), churned out 23 tourism entrepreneurs from Lagos State. Nneka Isaac – Moses, who was elated by the award, said it is an honour and befitting recognisation of the modest effort by Goge Africa in contributing its quota to the building of human capacity through empowering Nigerian youths in tourism business. She added that the award would further buoy the outfit and its partners in attaining the target that has been outlined despite the challenges ahead.

