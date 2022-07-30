News

Lagos: Hoodlums storm Catholic church, steal INEC registration machine

Suspected hoodlums numbering over 50, on Friday stormed St. Bridget Catholic Church, Imman Thanni Street, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos, and dispersed people who wanted to register or collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and carted away the registration machines and other working tools.

The hoodlums allegedly beat up some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and church members, who tried to resist them. It was learnt that the hoodlums accused the church members, a majority of whom are from the South East, of supporting Labour Party’s Presidential standard bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, and warned that they should learn lessons from what happened to them and begin to imagine what they would suffer during the 2023 general elections.

A member of the church, Mr. Harrison Okorie, said that; “we were asked to tell our neighbours as INEC had announced July 30 as the last day for registration. Actually, I had done my registration last year, but I brought some people to the church. While the INEC officials were busy setting up their machines and other working tools to commence work, a group of area boys stormed the venue and forcefully took away the machines and other working tools of the INEC officials. Some of the INEC officials and church members were seriously beaten up by the boys.”

 

