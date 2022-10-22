Lagos hosts discourse on health security, biological threat

In continuation of efforts to ensure that the Africa continent strengthens its health security to mitigate biological threats and consolidate on the gains made in tackling different emerging infectious diseases, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Health, is partnering with a non-governmental organisation, the Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment (GET) Consortium, to hold a three – day discourse on One Health and Biosecurity, in Lagos.

The conference, titled the 8th African Conference on Health and Biosecurity, with the theme: Strengthening Health Security and Mitigating Biological Threats in Africa, will bring together over 400 participants from 30 different countries of the world to participate in the event.

The programme, which will also attract different dis-ciplines and different sources of knowledge to address emerging challenges in the area of health, is scheduled to hold at the Civic Centre, Lagos between November 2 and 4. Giving details about the conference at a news briefing the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed that the conference will draw experts from different parts of the world to share their knowledge and expertise on biological threats, discuss the global phenomenon of rising incidence of outbreaks and pandemics due to the way in which the global environment is changing and as well as proffer solutions to other environmental health and global health issues. He said Lagos State, which is the chief recipient of the expected expertise, will use the opportunity of the conference to build collaboration that will help continue to strengthen the State biosecurity roadmap.

