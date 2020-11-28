Lagos House Imam dies after auto crash

Muritala Ayinla

The Chief Islamic cleric at the Lagos Government House, Alausa Secretariat Ikeja, Imam Tijani Adejare has been confirmed dead.

New Telegraph learnt that the Imam died barely one week after his was involved in an auto crash in Iju axis of the state.

Following the fatal accident, the deceased was placed under intensive care at undisclosed government hospital.

Confirming the cleric’s demise, Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Jebe, disclosed that the former Imam would be buried on Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The governor’s aide, in a statementi also hinted that further details on the burial will be released soon for worshippers that wished to attend the cleric’s burial.

Jebe described the demise of the Imam as a great loss to the state considering his contribution to religious activities in the state and role at fostering religious tolerance.

