Metro & Crime

Lagos House Imam dies after auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

The Chief Islamic cleric at the Lagos Government House, Alausa Secretariat Ikeja, Imam Tijani Adejare has been confirmed dead.
New Telegraph learnt that the Imam died barely one week after his was involved in an auto crash in Iju axis of the state.
Following the fatal accident, the deceased was placed under intensive care at undisclosed government hospital.
Confirming the cleric’s demise, Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Jebe, disclosed that the former Imam would be buried on Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites.
The governor’s aide, in a statementi also hinted that further details on the burial will be released soon for worshippers that wished to attend the cleric’s burial.
Jebe described the demise of the Imam as a great loss to the state considering his contribution to religious activities in the state and role at fostering religious tolerance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Murder: Youths angry as police arrest Delta monarch

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Youths in Delta State, under the umbrella body of the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), have condemned the police invasion of the palace of the Obi of Idumuje- Ugboko Kingdom, HRH Chukwunonso Nwoko, to effect his arrest.   Detectives from the police command stormed the palace and arrested the monarch for calling a bluff of […]
Metro & Crime

Three soldiers, eight terrorists killed in Borno –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) were killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said attack came at a time the displaced persons were returning to Kukawa for resettlement. […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Ogun vows to demolish structures obstructing waterways

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has said it will not hesitate to demolish houses and structures obstructing waterways in the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who spoke on Sunday during the inspection of areas affected by flooding in Abeokuta, urged people living along river channels to relocate to safer places. A torrential downpour, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: