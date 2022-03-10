Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident claims 3, one injured

Three persons have died while one sustained injury in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred at GOFAMINT in Ogunmakin axis of the highway on Tuesday night. The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Okpe, six people, comprising four male adults and two female adults were involved in the accident.

She disclosed that, the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, DU I187 FST and a mini truck, marked, YYY 457 YY. Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and route violation on the part of the truck driver. She disclosed that efforts were ongoing to recover the corpse of the bus driver trapped in the wreckage.

Okpe said, “The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and Route violation on the part of the Van driver which led to head-on collision. “The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the two corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara. “The impact of the crash is not obstructing traffic, meanwhile the rescue operation is still on for the trapped body to be removed.” She said, the FRSC sector commander, Ahmed Umar who commiserated with the family of the crash victims, advised motorists to drive cautiously, avoid route violation, speed and apply common sense speed limit especially at night.

