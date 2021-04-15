Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash claims two

Two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a motorcycle at Nasfat U-turn on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Divisional Commander in Mowe/ Ibafo, Ojuoro Olusola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 10.02am. Olusola explained that a Homo truck with no number plate, inbound Lagos, was negotiating a turning at Nasfat U-turn when it collided with a Daf truck which was on speed. The commander said two trucks, a motorcycle and five people were involved in the accident which led to the death of two motor boys, while the two drivers and the motorcyclist sustained injuries.

He said: “The corpses of the two motor boys were still trapped in the crash, while the survivors were taken to an undisclosed hospital.” Olusola said that the TRACE officials, Police, and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) personnel were part of the rescue team.

He said efforts were still ongoing, with the assistance of Julius Berger Company, to evacuate the truck to ease the free flow of traffic in the area. Olusola advised motorists to always exercise patience and refrain from speeding that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property on the roads.

Like this: Like Loading...