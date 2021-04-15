Metro & Crime

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash claims two

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a motorcycle at Nasfat U-turn on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Divisional Commander in Mowe/ Ibafo, Ojuoro Olusola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 10.02am. Olusola explained that a Homo truck with no number plate, inbound Lagos, was negotiating a turning at Nasfat U-turn when it collided with a Daf truck which was on speed. The commander said two trucks, a motorcycle and five people were involved in the accident which led to the death of two motor boys, while the two drivers and the motorcyclist sustained injuries.

He said: “The corpses of the two motor boys were still trapped in the crash, while the survivors were taken to an undisclosed hospital.” Olusola said that the TRACE officials, Police, and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) personnel were part of the rescue team.

He said efforts were still ongoing, with the assistance of Julius Berger Company, to evacuate the truck to ease the free flow of traffic in the area. Olusola advised motorists to always exercise patience and refrain from speeding that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property on the roads.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara properties sold at giveaway prices, in secret – Commission of inquiry

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Report of the Kwara State Assets Commission of Enquiry has revealed how several of the government properties disposed by the past administrations were undervalued and sold at giveaway prices, saying deliberate policies were made to enrich some individuals and syphon money out of the state. Presenting the three-volume report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on […]
Metro & Crime

Accident claims 3 lives, injures 33 persons in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

At least three persons have been killed and 33 others injured in an accident on Gwacipe bridge in Lambatta area of Niger State.   The accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was allegedly caused by a commercial trailer overspeeding and due to its being over loaded, it lost control on the bridge and crashed.   […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom, PDP using brute force, litigations to muzzle opposition – APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

PDP: You are cheaply crying wolf Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, accused Governor Samuel Ortom and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of using what it called “brute force and careless litigations” to gag its members from pointing and voicing out his (Ortom’s) glaring failures. The APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica