Lagos/Ibadan Expressway: Ending tears of death, agony of road construction

That the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and its accompanying traffic snarl have left motorists groaning is stating the obvious. With multiple reports of attacks by kidnappers and armed robbers on the 127 kilometre road leaving deaths and gnashing of teeth in its trail, Nigerians worry about their safety on the road. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN and JOHNPAUL BORISADE write on the agony of road users on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and the need to expeditiously complete the reconstruction work on the road

How do you cope with the gridlock on that road? This is one question concerned Nigerians ask motorists, who, almost on daily basis suffer the effects of severe traffic snarl occasioned by the ongoing road reconstruction on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

However, beyond the frustration and agonising experiences linked to the energy-sapping gridlock, multiple reports on attacks by kidnappers and armed robbers lend credence to a growing list of worries for road users.

Kabir Adekunle told Sunday Telegraph that he has witnessed at least, three robbery incidents on the Expressway’s Longbridge. He fingered Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN), one of the contractors on the highway, as part of the factors fuelling criminal activities on the road.

“This is about the third or fourth incident I’ve witnessed on the Longbridge. My general observation has been that these hoodlums just jump onto the Expressway from nowhere and then start harming people, destroying vehicles with the aim of creating of fear or shock into the residents and commuters. Unfortunately, the whole commuting population will start running helter-skelter despite the tight traffic and so, there would be a kind of vehicular clashes in the course of that.

Last Monday, what I observed was that suddenly, we started seeing people running through the traffic in the Lagos direction and they were all shouting it’s the Fulani boys……,thieves, they are this and that. My concern is that most of these hoodlums are not usually much in terms of population. If the commuting populace could be bold enough to raise an alarm or a counter scare on these people, it will go a long way,” he explained.

He added that; “normally, as the road is undergoing reconstruction, I would have expected a situation where they partner with TRACE or LASTMA or FRSC or anyone to ensure that there is a towing vehicle stationed by the road sides, so that on no account would we have a vehicle stranded, blocking the pathway and reducing the passage to just one instead of two. The cumulative effect of that is that the vehicles are moving at snail’s speed, thereby exposing everyone to threat, attack and in most cases, making people to isolate themselves from the robbery.

For instance, the last one that happened; I saw a particular Toyota Camry that its glass was smashed. I was not happy but I was thankful to God that it was not beyond that.

“I also got a lot of reports of people voluntarily giving their phones and laptops to the hoodlums.”

Narrating an experience that got his neighbour crippled, Adekunle harped on the need for road users to be their brother’s keepers by defending themselves if security agents fail to do the needful.

“For me, I believe hooliganism and hoodlums don’t have a particular tribe. I believe it could have happened to anybody.

“I think the underneath of the Long bridge is harbouring plenty criminals. And I felt that the best the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in those axes could do is to do a thorough combing of those hideouts. It will only be nice that we become our brother’s keeper as well,” he said.

As early as 4:00 am on October 18, Dapo Adu had left his Ofada residence in Ogun State for Lagos Island, where he intended to resume work before 8:00 am.

For him, it was the sacrifice he had to make after multiple queries for persistent late resumption. Unfortunately, he got trapped in the early morning gridlock-as early as 4:30 am, which made him an easy target for traffic robbers.

“When I saw that the man before me was robbed, I had my heart in my mouth because I knew it was only a matter of time that the robbers would get to me. I watched as they vandalised his car before dispossessing him of his belongings. I surrendered all I had to them,” he said.

Recently, a former University of Ibadan Deputy Vice Chancellor,Adigun Agbaje, alongside two students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic,Abeokuta,Ogun State were kidnapped when gunmen invaded the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Their kidnappers, according to reports, made contacts with family members of the abductees, demanding N50 million ransom on Agbaje and N10 million on each of the students.

In his reaction, Adewale Osifeso, spokesman of Oyo Police Command, said four abandoned vehicles were retrieved from the scene of the duel.

“During the process of prevailing and preventing further chaos from what was evidently an abduction scenario, an officer attached to the command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment,” Osifeso added.

No part of Yoruba land will be safe haven for criminals – Gani Adams At a meeting of southwest security groups, a coalition of security groups made up of the Oodua People’s Congress ( OPC ), The Hunters Association of Nigeria, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Agbekoya, among others, the coordinator of the group, Aare Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, described the security situation along the Expressway as worrisome, stating that that necessitated a joint security meeting of all stakeholders.

He said that the situation was now so bad that motorists traveling along the road no longer feel safe while plying the road, noting that the situation had worsened around the Longbridge.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo added while acknowledging the efforts of the Oyo State government in bringing in Amotekun officers,that the role of the coalition would be to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

His words:” Those who are interested in bringing to an end the state of insecurity are drawn from OPC, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, the local hunters, the Oodua women group, and others. They called on me to intervene in the situation. Right now, we now have a monthly meeting of all stakeholders and we are fine-tuning ways how to tackle the situation.

“We are collating security reports and we intend to flush them out. We won’t fold our hands and allow any part of the Yoruba land to become a safe haven for criminals.

There has been an abnormal surge in cases of kidnapping along that route.”

“As the Aare Onakakanfo, I will provide the much needed leadership and direction for the coalition. This is one of the reasons why the stakeholders’ engagement is held here. I will coordinate other local security outfits, like the local hunters, who are the oldest security outfit in the country. However, we intend to partner with the police and all other security agencies in the country.”

“There may be one or two opportunistic crimes but we’re doing our job’ – Police

Commenting, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Sunday Telegraph, that the command was doing its best to ensure the safety of all on the road.

“You’re not aware of the steps taken by the Oyo and Ogun police commands?

If you’ve passed through that road from Ogere to Ibadan, you would have seen the security arrangements on that road. I think we have passed this stage you’re talking about. There may be one or two opportunistic crimes on the road, we are doing our job. We will continue to do our best in providing security.”

Asked if the best of the command is good enough, he said: “That’s left for you to judge. We are not the one to blow our own trumpet. We will continue to do our best. Our best is to continue to provide security on the road.”

Reacting to reports on policemen said to be receiving bribes at Warewa junction of the road to allow one-way drive, he said: “If you see a policeman collecting bribe, snap him. That will provide pictorial evidence.

Ordinarily, if you accuse a policeman, he’s likely to deny any wrong doing. Do you know how many motorists that have been charged to court for taking one way? The policemen are there every day to keep Nigerians safe on that road. There may be one or two opportunistic crimes on the road, we are doing our job. We will continue to do our best in providing security.”

Kidnappers stay in the bush – but they can’t be chased away by security agents – Residents near Longbridge

For a security guard, who lives around Longbridge, keeping the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway safe is the responsibility of everyone. According to the guard, who chose to be anonymous, some of the kidnappers that terrorise citizens on the road are not Nigerians, stating that kidnapping is worse evil than armed robbery.

“Only God is watching us in this area. There are wicked people around this area and the police are making efforts to keep us safe but the responsibility is not what they can discharge alone without assistance from Nigerians. Although there are no places armed robbers don’t rob, if you like say it’s the robbery on the Longbridge; that is the worst, but when you get to another place, you will see that the robbery is worse than Longbridge’s.

“Some of the people that are operating on the bridge are also not from this country. They come from the bush because that is where they live. Fighting criminals on that road should be a collective effort.

“It is only God that can save in this area. See, the robbery is nothing but kidnapping is a worse evil in this area of Longbridge. If you see that bush there, that is where the kidnappers are staying,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Why would you do a less than 200km road for eight years? – Adegboruwa queries

A lawyer, Ebun Olu Adegboruwa, has described the reconstruction of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway as the longest project anyone has undertaken in the world, wondering why a less than 200km road would still be under reconstruction after eight years. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, accused the Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Mohammadu Buhari’s administrations of using the road reconstruction as a re-election strategy.

“We must say it: that every time we get these kinds of fake promises on the delivery of infrastructure that leads to the death of people, we should rise up and reject those people when the opportunity comes for election.

“I believe Nigerians should use this particular frustration to pay the APC government back in its own coin. Why would you do a less than 200km road for eight years? It is unacceptable.”

Commenting on the possibility of completing the road project in December, the activist dismissed it as wishful thinking, saying there was still a lot to be done.

The telltale signs are all there, major sections of the road are not tackled at all.

Earlier, the Director, Federal Highway (South-West), Federal Ministry Of Works and Housing, Adedamola Kuti, had said the whole stretch of Lagos to Ibadan will be completed, the main carriageway will be completed before the end of this year, 2022.

Deficiency in tactics, operational methodology

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a security expert, Osajie Dickson, said despite the humongous amount of money earmarked for fighting insecurity, Nigerians were still at the mercy of criminals on the highway. According to him, this is indicative of the fact there’s a deficiency in the area of tactics and operational methodology.

“This is a very disturbing situation. Lagos/Ibadan Expressway is becoming a terrorist zone. If we have our people being kidnapped on the highway, that tells you Lagos/Ibadan Expressway is on the path of terrorism.

However, our government has a lot to do. I have said it at many fora, security is achievable. If the government cannot protect our highways, then the essence of security has been defeated.

Let’s stop this joke with human life. Having deployed our human factors, Osajie said, the next factor when it comes to physical protection system is technology. According to him, the role of technology in the fight against insecurity cannot be over emphasised.

“We don’t know the role technology plays when it comes to security. No one wants to be monitored. No one wants to see their face on national television. No one wants to see themselves on different fora being captured on CCTV camera.

The essence of CCTV camera is for us to curtail crime in progress. The second essence is to deploy CCTV camera to carry out a postmortem analysis of what went wrong. Who were the people involved? That’s the power of CCTV camera.

That’s why the American police can chase criminals from city to city. Why? In every street, every highway, there are cameras. So, when a criminal is trying to escape from Lagos/Ibadan Expressway to Sagamu, the guys in the CCTV camera room will communicate with the lead and chase security agent that these guys have left Ibadan Expressway; they’re on their way to Sagamu.”

He added:”The administrative component is the last. It’s simply the standard operational procedures. What is expected of our officers in the case of kidnappings? What are they expected to do in the case of armed robbery?

So, those documentation processes will be their guide. Security is achievable if we integrate the three components of physical protection system.

The human component, the technological component and the administrative component; then we’ll be able to mitigate the high spate of insecurity on our highway. I don’t know what it will cost our state governments to procure attack helicopters and surveillance helicopters.

When you have criminal activities going on, you dispatch these helicopters to chase these criminals. It’s achievable. We should stop this joke with human life. Election is coming. If people can no longer travel to Ibadan, then there’s a big problem. 2023 is coming; Nigerians must be very wise to choose the leaders that will take them away from this mess.”

