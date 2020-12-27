News

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: FRSC chides motorists on excessive speed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State wishes to advise the motoring public on the need to adhere strictly to speed limits of the various categories of vehicles plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

 

A statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Lagos Sector Command, Olabisi Sonusi disclosed that the Sector Commander, FRSC Lagos, Olusegun Ogungbemide made this known after personally monitoring movement along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway up to Tollgate Ibadan.

 

He noted that the effort earlier made by the corps by pleading with the contractors handling the rehabilitation project to remove the entire barricade, and the eventual removal of such has resulted in the free flow of traffic along the corridor.

 

He therefore admonishes all motorists travelling along the corridor to reduce their speed so as to avoid crashes that can lead to high fatality or death. He also wishes to encourage all motorists to avoid overloading, use of the phone while driving and remember to observe all COVID-19 guidelines.

 

While assuring motorists of adequate deployment of FRSC personnel along the corridor, the Sector Commander wishes all travellers safe trip to their various destinations.

