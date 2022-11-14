Lagos-Ibadan Expressway kidnappings, INEC office burning, worry Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed concerns over the frequent kidnap incidents in the South West, especially along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a release by its National Publicity Secretary on Monday, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that the frequency and ferocity of kidnapping in the zone are worrisome.

It recalled the abductions near the Dominion University and Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the past weeks, noting that victims included former University of Ibadan Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Adigun Agbaje. Agbaje was released after alleged payment of a ransom running into millions of naira.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly attacked travellers on October 27, abducting five persons and killing several others on the road.

Two days after seven bandits abducted four travellers in Ekiti State.

