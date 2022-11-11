News

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Oyo, Ogun Police partner to curb crime

The Oyo State Police Command and its counterpart in Ogun State yesterday embarked on assessment patrol and deployment of assets around Lagos/Sagamu/Sapade and Onigari axis of Lagos/ Ibadan Express way to forestall criminal activities along the highway. The duo agreed that security architecture of both Commands should be remodeled with cooperation from adjoining state Police Commands to deal with criminal elements whose mindset is to use both states as a criminal hideout after being dislodged. Various criminal activities such as kidnapping and armed robbery have been recorded in the axis in the last few weeks.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Oyo State Command, Adewale Osifeso (SP) after the Oyo State Commissioners of Police, Adebowale Williams, and his Ogun Command counterpart, Lanre Bankole, visited the axis, urged citizens of the states not to panic.

 

