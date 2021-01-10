Lagos-Ibadan Rail: Doubts over commissioning this month

•As Apapa port linkage, stations uncompleted



•Terminal operator delays giving access to contractor

Even as the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi penultimate week reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to go ahead with its plan to commission the 156-kilometer Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail this January, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that delays by APM Terminal to give access to the contractor access and non-completion of the stations indicate that the project is not yet fully completed for commercial services

Lagos-Ibadan railway has begun trial operations

The Federal Government began conducting trial operations for the Lagos-Ibadan railway ahead of a January launch. The experimental operations were conducted with passengers on board. The train covered the 156km journey between Ibadan and Lagos in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Lagos-Ibadan line is a double-track standard gauge rail, the first of its kind in West Africa. It runs from Nigeria’s economic hub and most populous city to Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

The $1.5 billion project was financed by China with the Federal Government providing counterpart funding. After official inauguration, travel time will be cut to two hours, according to a statement by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC), the project’s contractors.

Passengers will pay between N2, 500 and N6, 000 for tickets. The Deputy Director Public Relations, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Yakubu Mahmood said the train departs Ibadan for Lagos at 8am daily with a return trip scheduled at 4pm.

The Lagos-Ibadan line is the first part of a new 2,733km Lagos-Kano standard gauge line. The total cost of the project was valued at $11.117 billion.

Amaechi orders APM Terminal to allow contractor access to site

The Minister of Transportation, Rotomi Amaechi, who spoke when he visited the APM Terminal at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Alhassan Mahmood, the Managing Director of NRC Engr. Fidet Okhiria, his Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) counterpart, Hadiza Bala Usman, ordered the port concessionaire to allow the contractor access to the construction area as contained in the project design..

The visit to the APMT followed the delay in the laying of tracks within the Apapa port terminal with the contractor, CCEC complaining of not getting the requisite cooperation from the terminal operators.

He said that the January 2021 commissioning of the project by President Muhammadu Buhari is sacrosanct and the project must be completed up to Apapa. He said: “I have already told the President we are commissioning in January. So there is already an answer and we are working towards that answer and we must achieve it that time because the President is aware.

“By Monday I am going to the President’s office to give them a date and it must be January. This is not a political statement and it is not going to be Ebute-Metta to Ibadan. No. What is critical is that we must find a solution to the gridlock. The moment we begin to move wagons from the seaports at least to Ibadan, pressure on Lagos will reduce drastically and that is my objective.”

The MD of NPA also reiterated the directive asking the APMT to cooperate with the contractor to work according to the design and specifications.

She said it is not for the terminal operators to dictate to the government, stressing that everybody is duty bound to comply with the directive of the government to allow the contractor seamless access to the ports to lay the track.

Though APMT assured the Minister of complying with the directive, Sunday Telegraph’s visit to the site during the week reveal that work is still at low pace, even as the gate which is expected to broken down for the rail connection to the terminal of AMT is still standing.

CCECC grumbles over APM Terminals slow compliance to government order

Sunday Telegraph investigation at the weekend reveals that the APM Terminal is yet to fully comply with the directive of the minister even as some unknown trade group has come up to complain that allowing the contractor access to sit would hamper ‘seamless’ movement of cargo in and out of the port.

The group, under the aegis of Nigerian Importers Integrity Association (NIIA), tasked CCEC, the contractor handling the construction of the rail line at the port, to ensure not disrupt the movement of containers in and out of the port.

They said disruption of the movement of containers at the nation’s busiest seaport will further increase the prices of goods in the market, worsen inflation in the country and compound the Apapa gridlock. According to them, in November they were unable to conclude their transactions while loaded trucks were unable to exit the port when CCECC mobilised to site, blocked the container terminal truck exit gate and began demolition of structures in the terminal.

The blockade also made it impossible for empty trucks to enter the terminal to pick up containers for delivery to their owners. They said: “If care is not taken and government allows Apapa port to be blocked like Tin Can, the Apapa gridlock will become worse and the prices of haulage will further escalate.

In this case, the final consumers will pay more for goods in the market. This will certainly not be in the best interest of our economy. “We, therefore, appeal to the railway contractor to execute its task in a way that does not disrupt the inflow and outflow of cargo.

This is important to avoid creating a situation where importers will be compelled to pay more in freight costs, haulage, storage and demurrage charges.” They further appealed to the contractor to work with NPA and terminal operators to plan the process of the rail construction properly.

“There has to be a balance between the two processes; one should not disturb the other,” they added. “What we want to see is proper coordination between CCECC, NPA, concessionaires and truck drivers to ensure seamless flow of traffic in and around the port so that importers and agents will not be subjected to further hardships in the course of clearing their containers at the port.”

Train stations not completed

With about three weeks left in January when the minister insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Lagos-Ibadan rail, the uncompleted stations which were the reason for the last postponement of the commissioning remain uncompleted. At the weekend, the test run train service only stops at Abeokuta because at other station, its work in progress.

Also, work is still ongoing at the Ebute-Metta railway mega station. The minister has said when work is completed on tracks; full attention will be shifted to completion of the stations, then communications and signalling. “Once we get communications and signalling complete, we are out of Lagos-Ibadan. At the weekend, work is ongoing on signals and communication without any date given for completion.

Last line

Observers say if the Federal Government goes ahead to commission the project this month as announced, it will amount to inaugurating an uncompleted project, saying government must ensure that the Apapa railway link is completed before commissioning as there seems to be vested interest in preventing the contractor gain access to the site in the APM terminal as contained in the map.

