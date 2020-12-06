Lagos-Ibadan rail line completed, to be commissioned in January –Amaechi

The construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line has been completed and will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of recently elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

Amaechi said Buhari was a committed reformer determined to change the face of transportation in the country. CIoTA President, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, while welcoming the minister, disclosed that the transport sector was moving into a new era of professionalism that was set to usher in excellence across the various modes.

Amaechi said the rail project had been delivered, but its usage would commence before the official commissioning. He also disclosed that he had approved the fares for the route.

He said: “I just got the mandate from President Buhari that he would commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021. However, they should have been operating even before that time. “I also have approved the cost of transportation by rail from Lagos to Ibadan. We just transferred the cost, as that of Kaduna, which we think is quite fair.”

Amaechi stated that the Buhari administration was committed to reviving and improving the entire transport infrastructure in the country. He said there were already many visible changes, especially in the aviation and maritime subsectors of the transportation industry.

The minister stated, “In the transport sector under this government, a lot is going on, like working to complete the terminals under aviation. I am sure you would have seen changes at the Port Harcourt airport and Abuja. I am sure the Minister of Aviation will tell us very soon when the airport in Kano and the one in Lagos would be completed.”

