Lagos-Ibadan railway: Amaechi frowns at slow pace of work

*Insists rail line must be commissioned Jan.1st

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Monday, expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Amaechi, who expressed his displeasure during the monthly inspection of the project, was worried about the level of work done vis-a-vis the deadline for the completion of the contract.

He insisted that the Federal Government would not compromise the standard or quality of the work to be done as well as the deadline set out for the commissioning of rail track.

He said: “I want to work for the president to commission this project; so what are the equipment still needed. I will be coming back by December 20. I won’t stop there but here and I want to see more improvement.

“The CCECC said the construction of the Control Centre in Lagos will be completed in March 2021 but we need to have standard facilities that will last for longer periods of time and control all the other Centers in Nigeria.”

In her remarks the Permenant Secretary, Mandaline Ajayi, said that though there was progress in the work, she, however, insisted that CCECC should do more, saying that the commissioning deadline remained unchanged.

She pointed out that Lagos to Ibadan railway line, when fully functional would reduce the Apapa traffic and decongest Lagos.

