Lagos-Ibadan Train Stops Midway Through Journey Over Lack Of Fuel

Atrain conveying passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, on Thursday, came to a halt due to a lack of sufficient fuel.

A video shared online by a Twitter user, @shollychei showed some of the stranded passengers stepping out of the train without an idea of what to do.

While some of the passengers sat on the rail tracks, others stood in pairs discussing.

Meanwhile, the Twitter user gave an update some minutes ago implying that the journey had continued.

He wrote: “The train is back on track. Thanks to everyone for every effort made.”

He, however, failed to give details on what happened that enabled them resume their journey.

This comes amid the fuel scarcity saga in Nigeria. Nigerians have been battling with fuel scarcity since February.

Lagos, Abuja, and major cities across the country were hit by fuel scarcity following the recent importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

This was followed by a public outcry over the situation which left many car engines damaged.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) announced that it had since withdrawn the adulterated petrol from the market.

Also, the Federal Government assured Nigerians that normalcy would soon return because it has enough fuel.

 

