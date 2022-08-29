Metro & Crime

Lagos-IbadanExpressway Gridlock: FGdeploys more law enforcement, traffic agencies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

… says illegal diversions to be shut

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, yesterday said that more law enforcement and traffic regulatory agencies had been deployed to manage traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. She said this in a statement in Lagos, in which she gave an update on traffic situation at the Berger/ OPIC axis of the Expressway, where construction works are ongoing. Road users along the route have been facing hard times, spending long hours in gridlock resulting from the construction. The situation in the last four days became so tough for road users that some people in the area staged a protest on Saturday, carrying placards calling for Federal Government’s intervention. The government responded by apologising and promising to review the traffic management in the axis, among other steps to ease the hardship. Oloyede said yesterday that the police, as well as the Federal Road Safety Corps and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority had been engaged to improve traffic control on the route. She also said that the contractor had also been instructed to block all illegal road diversions, especially between Magboro and OPIC. “This is to prevent the illegal U-turn at OPIC which also exacerbate the traffic gridlock within that axis,” the official said. Oloyede warned that any motorist caught removing any of the barriers used in blocking illegal diversions would be arrested and duly prosecuted. She said that the congestion experienced between Friday and Saturday on the highway was due to impatience and reckless driving by some motorists. According to her, such motorists drove against traffic, thereby causing hardship to other law abiding road users. She advised road users and motorists to desist from this and avoid running foul of the law. Oloyede said there was a slow moving traffic along the axis occasioned by the reconstruction work

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

