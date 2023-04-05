Lagos Ibile Foundation congratulates Tinubu

*Rejoices with SanwoOlu for his reelection

A Lagos-based organization, Lagos Ibile Heritage Foundation has congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Foundation also rejoiced with Lagos State governor, Babajide SanwoOlu over his reelection for second term in office, saying that Lagosians have spoken loud and clear.

In a message jointly signed by HRH Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Mr Mustapha ‘Ladi’ Williams, the body described Asiwaju’s election as a pride of the people of Lagos state and, indeed, the entire Nigerians as a whole.

The Foundation declared:” Your victory is a testament to the trust and confidence Nigerians have placed in you, your vision and mission for a better Nigeria.

“Your commitment and dedication to serving the people have been evident throughout your campaign and work history in support of our great nation.”

It further stated:”We are excited to see the positive changes you will bring and the critical role you will play in shaping the future of Nigeria.

“As soon as you assume office, we are confident that you will work tirelessly to promote stability, unity, justice, and economic growth for all Nigerians.”

In conclusion, the Lagos Ibile Heritage Foundation said, ” Please, accept our heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of Nigeria.

“We wish you all the best as you prepare to lead with distinction as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We hope to work with you to overcome many of the country’s challenges and build a brighter future for our nation.”

In another message, the Foundation rejoiced with the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide SanwoOlu on his reelection for another four-year term, stressing that Lagosians have spoken loud and clear.

It said SanwoOlu’s election was also a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to the people of Lagos state as his commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians had been evident in the numerous programmes and initiatives he had created to ensure a better life for his constituent.

“Most commendable is your leadership efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic when your swift actions in implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and your efforts to provide support to those affected by the pandemic were exemplary.”

The organisation noted with satisfaction that Lagos city continued to thrive under SanwoOlu’s leadership which enabled the city to be recognized as one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

“We hope that your new government will include qualified and competent Indigenous Lagosians who will help in implementing your vision of economic development, job creation and improve access to education and health care.

“These seasoned Indigenous professionals will, no doubt, support you to further consolidate and improve on gains of your first term. Of particular importance is the need to vigorously pursue and fully harness the potentials of the deep blue economy and water transportation.

“In addition, it is hoped that there will be concerted efforts to curb the menace of miscreants (street urchins, agberos), which is not befitting of a mega city in a state like ours.

“We sincerely wish you continued success and look forward to seeing the positive impacts that your leadership will have on our great state.”

