News

Lagos Ibile Foundation congratulates Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Rejoices with SanwoOlu for his reelection 

A Lagos-based organization, Lagos Ibile Heritage Foundation has congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju  Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Foundation also rejoiced with Lagos State governor, Babajide SanwoOlu over his reelection for second term in office, saying that Lagosians have spoken loud and clear. 

In a message jointly signed by HRH Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Mr Mustapha ‘Ladi’ Williams, the body described Asiwaju’s election as a pride of the people of Lagos state and, indeed, the entire Nigerians as a whole. 

The Foundation declared:” Your  victory is a testament to the trust and confidence  Nigerians have placed in you, your vision and mission for a better Nigeria. 

“Your commitment and dedication to serving the people have been evident throughout your campaign and work history in support of our great nation.”

It further stated:”We are excited to see the positive changes you will bring and the critical role you will play in shaping the future of Nigeria.

“As soon as you assume office, we are confident that you will work tirelessly to promote stability, unity, justice, and economic growth for all Nigerians.”

In conclusion, the Lagos Ibile Heritage Foundation said, ” Please, accept our heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of Nigeria. 

“We wish you all the best as you prepare to lead with distinction as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We hope to work with you to overcome many of the country’s challenges and build a brighter future for our nation.”

In another message, the Foundation rejoiced with the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide SanwoOlu on his reelection for another four-year term, stressing that Lagosians have spoken loud and clear. 

It said SanwoOlu’s election was also a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to the people of Lagos state as his commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians had been evident in the numerous programmes and initiatives he had created to ensure a better life for his constituent.

“Most commendable is your leadership efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic when your swift actions in implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and your efforts to provide support to those affected by the pandemic were exemplary.”

The organisation noted with satisfaction that Lagos city continued to thrive under SanwoOlu’s leadership which enabled the city to be recognized as one of the world’s most dynamic cities. 

“We hope that your new government will include qualified and competent Indigenous Lagosians who will help in implementing your vision of economic development, job creation and improve access to education and health care.

“These seasoned Indigenous professionals will, no doubt, support you to further consolidate and improve on gains of your first term. Of particular importance is the  need to vigorously pursue and fully harness the potentials of the deep blue economy and water transportation. 

“In addition, it is hoped that there will be concerted efforts to curb the menace of miscreants (street urchins, agberos), which is not befitting of a mega city in a state like ours. 

“We sincerely wish you continued success and look forward to seeing the positive impacts that your leadership will have on our great state.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Technology: Abiru opens up digital space for Lagos East youths, others

Posted on Author Wale elegbede

As the global economy continues to leverage on the digital space, the lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has set up a digitally-driven innovation space to equip young people in the district with the requisite skill-set required for survival in the digital age. The space, known as Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), […]
News

Guinness says it has no plan to exit Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Guinness Nigeria Plc. has said it has no plans to exit Nigeria, contrary to the orchestrated false publication making the rounds. The brewer, which stated this in a statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said: “The attention of the management of Guinness Nigeria Plc. has been drawn to some false, malicious, and misleading […]
News

Covid outbreak on British Navy flagship

Posted on Author Reporter

  An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour. Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said […]

Leave a Reply