Lagos identifies 1,121 distressed buildings, demolishes 259

Lagos State government yesterday said it had identified 1,121 distressed buildings and demolished 259 across the state to avert cases of building collapse. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, said 7,800 buildings were sealed for infractions and non-compliance to the physical planning laws of the state. Speaking on the activities of his ministry in the last one year, Salako said the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) demolished 259 distressed buildings after they failed structural integrity test. According to him, LASBCA demolished 231 distressed buildings, LASPPPA pulled down another 28 buildings out of the 1,121 structures identified as distressed and dilapidated.

The commissioner added that 32,522 property owners were served statutory notices, while 1,236 stage inspections were conducted on construction sites in the last two years. In the year under review, Salako disclosed that 2,176 petitions were received within the period, while 434 cases were resolved and referred to relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), just as 1,707 were being processed or investigated. The commissioner revealed that the commissioner’s compliance team issued 696 contravention notices and sealed 525 buildings, adding that 312 buildings were later unsealed, having complied with the regulations. He added: “A total of 219 certificates of completion and fitness for habitation were issued; 19,411 architectural and structural drawings were prescreened, while 7800 illegal and non-conforming structures were sealed. No fewer than 1,544 buildings were unsealed, having complied with the regulations.”

