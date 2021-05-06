Metro & Crime

Lagos identifies 1,121 distressed buildings, demolishes 259

…seals 7,800 over non-compliance

The Lagos State government Thursday said it has identified 1,121 distressed buildings and demolished 259 distressed of them across the state to avert incidence of building collapse.
The government also said that a total of 7,800 buildings were sealed for infractions and non-compliance to the physical planning laws of the state.
Speaking on the activities of the his ministry in the last one year, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) demolished 259 distressed buildings after the buildings failed structural integrity tests.
According to him, LASBCA demolished 231 distressed buildings, LASPPPA pulled down another 28 buildings out of the 1,121 structures identified as distressed and dilapidated. He added that 32,522 properties were served statutory notices, while 1,236 stage inspections were conducted on construction sites in the last two years.

