Lagos identifies 300 distressed buildings

Lagos State government has identified 300 buildings suspected to be in distress across the state. It has also called on residents to speak up when they see weak structures in their areas or buildings being built with substandard materials. T he General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe (an engineer), who disclosed this, said that tragedyfree Yuletide season was possible “if everyone sees task of ‘build right’ as collective responsibility”.

She added that residents must help the government with useful information to prevent tragedies arising from building collapse. Speaking at a stakeholders meeting to educate and enlighten the general public on the programmes of LASBCA held at CBD, Alausa, Kosegbe said the agency had identified 300 suspected distressed buildings needed to be urgently subjected to structural integrity test. Speaking on theme of the meeting; “Prevention of Building Collapse:

A Collective Responsibility,” Kosegbe said that though the incidence of building collapse had reduced compared with the previous years. She said: “We have identified 300 buildings suspected to be in distress based on visual inspection. But we have marked them and asked the property owners to go for non-destructive tests to be able to scientifically ascertain the structural integrity of such buildings.

We process building for forfeiture when the owner fails to remove the building until it gets to level of partial collapse. However, visual impression doesn’t connote that all the buildings are truly in distress until the scientific test is done to prove that.”

