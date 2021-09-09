News

Lagos identifies four major air pollution sources

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has identified four major sources of air pollution in the state. The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, disclosed this during a webinar session in com-memoration of the 2021 International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

She said Lagos as Africa’s fastest growing mega city was confronted with myriads of environmental challenge, particularly, from transportation, power, industrial activities and waste management, hence the determination to rid the state of all forms of pollutions and bequeath to the people, a clean, safe, healthy and more friendly environment.

To curb the tide of air pollution in Lagos State, Odeneye listed the use of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, tree planting and ‘greening’ of open spaces, improvement in the management of dumpsites across the state as measures to tackle air pollution. Others he said were the Blue and Red line Light Rail Mass Transit, Advocacy and Public Education, Installation of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, Development of a Robust Climate Action Plan, Improvement in Facilities Compliance Monitoring and Review of Existing Laws and Policies and development of new ones as part of measures being taken by the government to ensure that everyone can breathe clean air irrespective of his or her status or location in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News

Northern unemployment: Time bomb waiting to explode – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…urges Northerners to be on alert over secessionist agitations The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday came down hard on the governors from the region, saying they have refused to address the negative socio-economic situation concerning youths from the zone a development that has pushed many of them into criminality. ACF noted that the unemployment situation […]
News

Anambra APC guber: Moghalu assembles legal team against primary result

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuachim

One of the aspirants for the All P ro g r e s s ive s Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu said he has assembled a legal team to challenge the outcome of last weekend’s primary election result of the party in the state. Moghalu, who stated this at a […]
News

Alex Ekwueme Hospital matriculates 50 nursing students in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI   School of Nursing, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) has matriculated 50 new students at the institution’s 6th matriculation ceremony of the nursing school.   School’s Principal Rev. Sr. Christabel Anyanwu explained that the 50 newly matriculated students had scaled through academic hurdles in their first year first semester examination of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica