Lagos identifies four major air pollution sources

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has identified four major sources of air pollution in the state. The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, disclosed this during a webinar session in com-memoration of the 2021 International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

She said Lagos as Africa’s fastest growing mega city was confronted with myriads of environmental challenge, particularly, from transportation, power, industrial activities and waste management, hence the determination to rid the state of all forms of pollutions and bequeath to the people, a clean, safe, healthy and more friendly environment.

To curb the tide of air pollution in Lagos State, Odeneye listed the use of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, tree planting and ‘greening’ of open spaces, improvement in the management of dumpsites across the state as measures to tackle air pollution. Others he said were the Blue and Red line Light Rail Mass Transit, Advocacy and Public Education, Installation of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, Development of a Robust Climate Action Plan, Improvement in Facilities Compliance Monitoring and Review of Existing Laws and Policies and development of new ones as part of measures being taken by the government to ensure that everyone can breathe clean air irrespective of his or her status or location in the state.

