Lagos Igbo APC: MC Oluomo endorses Idimogu leadership

Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has expressed readiness to support the lawmaker representing Oshodi Isolo Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Jude Idimogu, as the apex leader of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. Akinsaya, who described Idimogu as a trustworthy leader, stated he was not surprised that the lawmaker was given the enormous responsibility of leading his people. Akinsanya, who made the remark yesterday when the lawmaker paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos, described Idimogu as a grassroots politician who will succeed in the assignment as apex leader of Ndigbo in APC. He said: “I am 100 per cent in support of Jude Idimogu.

I have known him for a long time, and must confess that I appreciate his leadership style. “He is a man of the people, and has remained committed to the welfare of his constituents. I will continue to support him and I am sure that Ndigbo would have a voice now with Idimogu as their leader.” While expressing appreciation for the honour done him with the visit, he prayed that the lawmaker finished well in his position. Speaking, Idimogu, who is the Lagos Assembly Committee Chairman on Wealth Creation and Employment, stated that his concern for the welfare of his people, and the need for his people to be politically relevant, had compelled him to accept to lead them.

