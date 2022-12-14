News

Lagos Imota Rice Mill: An Agri-business innovation

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sawo-Olu, is committed to making the state completely self-sufficient in rice production. A testament to this is the 32-metric-ton-per-hour rice mill that the state is constructing in the Imota neighbourhood of Ikorodu. The project, according to Lagosbased farmer, Dele Odedokun, is unquestionably a step on the right way.

“An innovation in Nigerian agribusiness.” Rice is a significant staple meal in Lagos State, according to Odedokun. If Lagos State can produce enough rice on its own, it will undoubtedly boost the state’s economy and improve the quality of life for its citizens. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who made the announcement during his investiture ceremony as grand patron of the Oriwu social club of Ikorodu, the Lagos State Governor will kick-start the production this December 2022.

Before the end of the first quarter of the next year, according to Mr. Sanwo- Olu, the plant will go through a pre-production test run before rice production would be activated to its full capacity. Sanwo-Olu expressed his joy at the project’s advancement. Without the delay brought on by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he claimed that the project would have been completed by the end of 2020. The Imota rice mill project is being managed by WACOT Rice Limited, a TGI Group subsidiary, under a contract signed by the Lagos State Government.

The 32-metric-ton mill was transferred to the rice-producing firm in accordance with the agreement, and commercial operations commenced under the company’s administration. The state decided to allow WACOT handle the mill due to its knowledge and skills, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He continued by saying that Lagos anticipated increases in quality, capacity, packaging, and overall rice production to satisfy the state’s rising demand. Lagos hoped to learn from WACOT’s experience, he said.

 

